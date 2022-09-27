If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Slime Rancher 2: Where to get Odd Onions, and how to use them

All is not as it seems with these strange vegetables.
Kelsey Raynor
Guide by Kelsey Raynor
Published on

Slime Rancher 2 is the jovial, light-hearted RPG game that sees you become a slime-wrangling ranch owner who’s constantly hard at work. When you’re not stealing slimes from the wild and trapping them in your conservatory, you’re finding ways to keep them fed, or harvesting resources, so you can keep upgrading your gear, and thus, the ranch.

It’s a lot of responsibility, really, and keeping your slimes well-fed is just part of the work. On that note, though, if you want to have an easily accessible food source in your conservatory, you’ll want to go and find yourself an Odd Onion or two. So, in this guide we’ve explained where to find Odd Onions, and how to use them in Slime Rancher 2.

Where do I get Odd Onions in Slime Rancher 2?

To find Odd Onions in Slime Rancher 2, you’ll need to first head to the Ember Valley region.

Once there, you’ll be able to find plenty of Odd Onions, but this vegetable does not have a dedicated spawn point or patch that it grows in. Instead, Odd Onions will appear randomly in random patches of vegetables.

The description of an Odd Onion in the Slime Rancher 2 Slimepedia is shown
On that note, your best method for finding Odd Onions is roaming around Ember Valley vacuuming up all the vegetable plots you can find. Although, Odd Onions will typically spawn in Carrot, Oca Oca, and Pogofruit patches.

Odd Onions can also be found by smashing the white and blue pots you encounter around the island. These often drop coins, hens, and a random food item or two; this includes Odd Onions.

What is an Odd Onion, and how do I use it in Slime Rancher 2?

Take your Odd Onions back to your ranch, and pop them into your garden’s depository. As a result, the Odd Onions will cause carrots to grow! Every so often, you’ll get another Odd Onion too.

A player looks at their vegetable plot after planting an Odd Onion in Slime Rancher 2
That’s all there is to know about Slime Rancher 2’s Odd Onions. For more on wrangling slimes, take a look at how to farm for Nectar. Your Flutter Slimes will thank you for it.

Comments

