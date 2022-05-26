If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WOOHOO!

The latest Sims 4 update lets you choose your Sims' pronouns, finally

It's about time that we got this update.
Kelsey Raynor
News by Kelsey Raynor
Published on

The latest update for The Sims 4 is one that many of us have been waiting for, albeit for far too long. As of May 25, players of EA and Maxis' simulation game will be able to customise the pronouns of their Sims.

Players will be able to assign various pronouns to their Sims, or create custom pronouns of their own, without the need to install any mods. This can all be done from the 'Create A Sim' page, and pronouns can be selected by going to edit your Sims' name, and clicking pronouns just to the right - as shown both above and below.

EA have also added some exemplary sentences for the use of pronouns, to help players work out which pronouns are right for their Sim. In addition, players of The Sims 4 will also be able to change the pronouns of their Sims whenever they please.

This update was first teased back in January 2022, and has now finally come to fruition thanks to GLAAD and the It Gets Better Project. While we've been able to decide whether our Sims are masculine or feminine presenting, we have always been confined to he/him or she/her pronouns in the game. Understandably, this is frustrating for a lot of players, but now, The Sims 4 will utilise custom pronouns where it can.

This is certainly a welcomed step forward for The Sims 4, making the title more inclusive and accessible for its players. However, EA have warned that the update may not be perfect, and that they will continue to improve the use of pronouns in the game. Issues with the pronouns update might include grammatical errors in in-game text.

Additionally, the pronouns update is only available in English at the moment. EA have also advised that they will be adding further language options, but we're going to have to wait a little while longer for those to be rolled out.

Regardless, it's nice to see EA finally take this step to make The Sims 4 more accessible, and this certainly gears us up for the upcoming kits! On May 26, Little Campers and Moonlight Chic will also be released, allowing you to take a Parisian-inspired night out on the town, or to have a backyard movie bash.

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

