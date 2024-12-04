The Sims 4 Cozy Celebrations event guide: How to take part and claim all rewards

The Sims 4 Cozy Celebrations is the latest limited-time event to be introduced into The Sims 4, making it the third and final such event the game has seen in 2024. This time – as you may have guessed from the title, or just the timing – the theme is end-of-year celebrations, and while there's a distinctively Christmassy flavour to proceedings, the quests that form this event are frequently centred around learning and understanding about various cultures' festive traditions.

It doesn't seem like a minute since the Reaper's Rewards Halloween event ended, but in fact it has been a whole two-and-a-bit weeks since the game's last live event. Maybe it's just that there are a lot of holidays around this time of year, or maybe it's that EA is really keen to further test out the live service angle of TS4 heading into 2025. Either way, here's our complete guide to The Sims 4 Cozy Celebrations event, including key dates, quest details and rewards!

What is the Cozy Celebrations event in The Sims 4?

Cozy Celebrations is a time-limited event in The Sims 4, running from December 3rd, 2024 to January 10th, 2025. During that time, it will be available to all players for free provided that they download the latest update to the base game.

Like the recent Reaper's Rewards event, Cozy Celebrations requires players to log in to the game over the event period and complete quests in exchange for exclusive in-game rewards including collectibles, CAS/BB items, and a brand-new personality trait.

Cozy Celebrations event dates

Here are the key dates for the Cozy Celebrations event in The Sims 4:

December 3rd, 2024: Cozy Celebrations event commences, Quest 1 unlocks.

Cozy Celebrations event commences, Quest 1 unlocks. December 6th, 2024: Quest 2 unlocks.

Quest 2 unlocks. December 10th, 2024: Quest 3 unlocks.

Quest 3 unlocks. December 13th, 2024: Quest 4 unlocks.

Quest 4 unlocks. December 17th, 2024: Quest 5 unlocks.

Quest 5 unlocks. December 20th, 2024: Quest 6 unlocks.

Quest 6 unlocks. January 10th, 2025: Cozy Celebrations event ends.

New content unlocks at the usual winter update time of 5pm GMT / 12pm EST / 9am PST every Tuesday and Friday for the first three weeks of the event, followed by an additional three-week period during which you can catch up with any and all quests at your own pace. End times for the event on January 10th are the same as the unlock times (i.e. 5pm in the UK or the equivalent in your timezone).

The Sims 4 Cozy Celebrations quests and tasks list

The Cozy Celebrations quests are so far a bit less involved than those we saw in Reaper's Rewards, but there are still a few steps to follow to complete each one and earn the corresponding Event Points:

Quest Details Task How to complete Quest 1 - Learning about Traditions (100 EP) Step 1a: Ask two Sims about their Holiday Traditions Available as a new social interaction (accompanied by the event logo) on the initial pie menu when interacting with another Sim, including a member of the same household. Not available when accompanying a Sim to an active workday. Step 1b: Cook Japchae Japchae can be cooked on any stove and requires Level 1 Cooking skill. Step 2: Cloudgaze or Stargaze Available as a self-interaction on a Sim when outdoors, as a social interaction with another Sim, or when interacting with a telescope. Functionally identical but "Cloudgaze" is the daytime option and "Stargaze" is the nighttime option.

Cozy Celebrations reward list

There are 13 rewards available as part of the Cozy Celebrations event, which unlock in order as you earn Event Points from completing quests:

Cozy Festive Wreath collectible (unlocked with Quest 1) Festive Hedge Collection BB item (unlocked with Quest 1) Slick Panel Jacket CAS item (unlocked with Quest 2) Festive Feeling Welcome Mat BB item (unlocked with Quest 2) Cozy Floral Wreath collectible (unlocked with Quest 3) The Festive Frame TV BB item (unlocked with Quest 3) Feet Friend Slippers CAS item (unlocked with Quest 4) Super Dream Cube BB item (unlocked with Quest 4) Cozy Freezer Bunny Wreath collectible (unlocked with Quest 4) Ugly Jolly Jumper CAS item (unlocked with Quest 5) Cozy Autumnal Wreath collectible (unlocked with Quest 5) Grouch trait (unlocked with Quest 6) Cozy Neck Scarf CAS item (unlocked with Quest 6)

Image credit: EA / Maxis

All 13 rewards are brand-new unlockables exclusive to the event, and comprise a brand-new collection of four floral wreaths, a new personality trait and four new clothing items equippable from Create-a-Sim, and two new decorative items and two new electronic items purchasable from the Build/Buy menu. You can purchase duplicates of unlocked Cozy Wreaths from BB, but one is delivered for free to the inventory of the active Sim when you claim the reward from the event page.

Do I need The Sims 4 DLC in order to complete Cozy Celebrations quests?

Cozy Celebrations takes place in The Sims 4 base game, so all players who've updated their game to Patch 173 during the event duration are able to play.

So far, unlike in Reaper's Rewards, we haven't seen any optional objectives that make use of specific DLC gameplay or items. EA's own FAQ suggests that some required items for this event's quests will be added for free for all players via Sims Delivery Express.

Finally, if you own The Sims 4 Seasons expansion pack, it's worth noting that the in-game time of year doesn't affect your ability to take part in the event, which starts immediately upon loading in for the first time after installing the latest patch version, even if you're a long way from Winterfest. (It actually started on Love Day in my game, which is about as ludonarratively dissonant as you can get, but we roll.)