The Sims 4 Reaper's Rewards Event Guide: What it is, how can you take part, and what are the rewards?

The Sims 4 Reaper's Rewards Event is a limited-time in-game event helping to kick off the game's latest content season, "To Be Continued…" (September-December 2024). Launching on September 24th and due to run for eight weeks, this event will tie in rather neatly to the Halloween release date for the next expansion pack, which was recently revealed to be The Sims 4 Life & Death.

The story of Reaper's Rewards involves the Grim Reaper requiring help remembering the recipe for Ambrosia: the high-level meal that Sims can use to bring ghosts back to life. To assist him, your Sims can complete a series of quests — in exchange for which they'll receive the titular Reaper's Rewards, including time-limited items like cosmetics, traits, decor, and collectibles.

What is the Reaper's Rewards Event in The Sims 4?

Reaper's Rewards is a limited-time event in The Sims 4, running from September 24th to November 19th, 2024. However, unlike the Happy At Home event that took place earlier this summer, Reaper's Rewards is not simply a login event, although its content does unlock over the course of several weeks like in Happy At Home.

In order to take part in the event and unlock all of the rewards, players will need to complete a series of quests — making Reaper's Rewards a kind of blend of previous time-limited events and scenarios. The event starts automatically upon loading the game.

Reaper's Rewards content, including quests and associated rewards, will unlock for the first six Tuesdays of the event. It will then run for an additional three weeks once everything has become available, giving players time to finish all the quests and claim all the rewards. (All previously unlocked quests will be available to complete up until the event ends on November 19th, so there's no need to worry about starting late.)

Rewards of common in-game items like books and potions will be delivered to the inventory whichever Sim is your active character when you claim them; but rewards that grant new Build/Buy items and other event-exclusive goodies will be unlocked for all saves in your game going forward.

Reaper's Rewards Event Dates

Here are the key dates for the Reaper's Rewards Event in The Sims 4:

September 24th, 2024: The Reaper's Rewards Event commences, Week 1 quests unlocked.

The Reaper's Rewards Event commences, Week 1 quests unlocked. October 1st, 2024: Week 2 quests unlocked.

Week 2 quests unlocked. October 8th, 2024: Week 3 quests unlocked.

Week 3 quests unlocked. October 15th, 2024: Week 4 quests unlocked.

Week 4 quests unlocked. October 22nd, 2024: Week 5 quests unlocked.

Week 5 quests unlocked. October 29th, 2024: Week 6 quests unlocked.

Week 6 quests unlocked. October 31st, 2024: The Sims 4 Life & Death expansion pack releases.

The Sims 4 Life & Death expansion pack releases. November 19th, 2024: The Reaper's Rewards Event ends.

Note that with the exception of the launch of the new expansion pack on Halloween, all of the key dates for this event fall on a Tuesday.

The Sims 4 Reaper's Rewards quests and tasks list

So far, all quests for the current week have been unlocked simultaneously, so you can work towards completing objectives for multiple active quests at once. We'll need to see in the coming weeks whether all unlocked quests are simultaneous, or whether you have to clear a previous week's quests before embarking on the next in the series.

You also don't have to complete quest tasks in order, although there are task chains that need to be completed somewhat sequentially. The game doesn't really explain which tasks are prerequisites for larger chains, so below we've divided each quest into its individual chains and laid them out in order:

Quest name Unlock date and points total Task chains Assistant to the Grim Reaper Week 1 - 175 EP 1) Ask three Sims about Ambrosia → Research Ambrosia on your phone, a tablet, or a computer



2) Order a Starter Flower Seed Packet → Plant a Lily, Plant a Snapdragon → Research a plant A Call Away Week 1 - 225 EP 1) Read the Ambrosia Society's Newsletter → Cook a recipe while at Level 3 Cooking skill or higher



2) Buy The Grimophone → Summon the Grim Reaper → Meet or socalize with the Grim Reaper



3) Ask the Spirits about Ambrosia (requires The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack)

Reaper's Rewards Item List

Completing tasks and quests as part of the Reaper's Rewards event generates Event Points that unlock rewards. Rewards can be unlocked as soon as the EP requirement for them has been reached, so there's no need to "spend" points to get rewards; it's all cumulative, and you can just claim everything that you've unlocked from the event page.

Image credit: EA / Maxis

There are 39 event rewards in total, including 19 event-exclusive unlocks which are denoted in bold:

Gardening Vol. 1 skill book Original Freezer Boney collectible The Grimophone stereo Cooking Vol. 1 skill book Earrings of Imminent Demise cosmetic Energized potion Scare Seeker lot challenge Happy potion Trad Goth Jeans cosmetic Gardening Vol. 1 skill book Starborn Freezer Boney collectible Instant Hygiene potion The Green Lady's Lost Tome skill book Instant Fun potion Trad Goth Buckled Boots cosmetic Sugar Skull Freezer Boney collectible Bird of Paradise seed Grim's Cruiser bicycle Batfish Metallic Freezer Boney collectible Life & Death Tattoo cosmetic Inspired potion Portrait of Lady Mimsy Alcorn Shallot in the Garden painting Fishing Vol. 2 skill book Trad Goth Button-Up shirt cosmetic Happy potion Plus Freezer Boney collectible Moodlet Solver potion Spectral Spritzer drink recipe Sleep Replacement potion Glow-in-the-Dark Freezer Boney collectible Jet crystal Prowling Peepers eye colour cosmetic Casket of Quiet Repose coffin bed Cowplant Berry Trash Fruit berry Want Refresher potion Death Flower seed Re-Traiting Potion

After finishing all Week 1 quests and tasks, you'll have earned enough points to unlock the first eight rewards.

EA have confirmed that completing every task in the event will result in more EPs than are needed, and while you won't get anything extra for having a surplus, it should also mean that you can claim every reward without completing every single task in the event.

Do I need to buy Sims 4 DLC to complete Reaper's Rewards quests?

The Reaper's Rewards Event takes place in The Sims 4 base game, so all players who've updated their game to the latest patch version are able to play.

However, some quest objectives require the use of items or mechanics introduced in paid DLC, such as the Week 1 task to use the séance table from the Paranormal Stuff Pack.

EA have confirmed that players won't be penalised for not owning DLC used in the event; if you don't own the add-on needed to complete a task, you simply won't see that objective in your task list.

Players who do own related DLC will be able to claim some rewards earlier, since they can earn more Event Points from weekly quests that feature DLC objectives. However, it sounds as though by the end of the event you'll have been able to earn enough EP from base game tasks alone to claim all of the rewards — although we can't confirm this until we've seen the full quest list in Week 6.

Can I turn off Reaper's Rewards?

At the time of writing, there doesn't seem to be a way to opt out of the Reaper's Rewards Event if you don't want it hovering there in the corner of your screen for the next eight weeks — which, even though it's a pretty cool event, can be quite annoying if you want to play Sims the old-fashioned sandboxy way without the live-service trappings.

Unfortunately, the only truly reliable advice for getting rid of the Event UI seems to be completing the event, which obviously isn't ideal if you have no interest in it. On the plus side, completing event quests in any save marks them as complete for your whole game, so if you really want that chibi Grim gone from the corner of your eye, you could just create a fresh save and speedrun the tasks every time they pop up. Once you've completed all unlocked tasks for the week, the event UI should disappear from the game screen until the following Tuesday when the next round of quests unlock.

Some players have reported that starting the game while in offline mode has caused the event UI to disappear, or that they've lucked into having a mod installed which interferes with the event's ability to load in in the first place. On the other hand, this has also caused people who want to take part to struggle to play Reaper's Rewards, and isn't exactly a reliable work-around.

How to fix the blank UI bug in the Reaper's Rewards Event

In addition to the Reaper's Rewards Event reportedly not playing well with mods — you can work around this by playing the event in a fresh save with mods disabled — there's a known issue where editing a Sim in CAS or reloading a save with a partway-completed Reaper's Reward quest can cause the task log to load in blank.

The simplest fix for this that we've found is to wait a few minutes for the UI to catch up, which was surprisingly effective; or you can complete a task that was on the list to cause the full quest log to pop back in correctly.

However, if the issue persists, you can delete the accountDataDB file from your Sims 4 folder (thanks to u/otterlydivine on Reddit for that tip!).

Just be sure you've backed up the UserSetting.ini file somewhere so you can place it back in once the accountDataDB file has repopulated, or else you'll lose any time-limited rewards from older events when you wipe that file.