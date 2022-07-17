Sea of Thieves' season seven sees a delay to early August

Rare has confirmed that season seven of Sea of Thieves is seeing a delay, but to make up for it season six is getting extended.

Season seven of Sea of Thieves was shown off last month as part of Xbox and Bethesda's showcase, an update that has been planned since before the game launched. The Captaincy update, as it has been dubbed, was meant to bring in the ability to fully customise your cabin, as well as finally let you name your ship.

Rare announced the delay in a blog post on the official Sea of Thieves website, where it went into the reasoning behind the decision. "With such a fundamental update to the game, there is a lot of hidden work to be done in the background," reads the post.

"As we started getting closer to the originally stated release date, it became apparent that things were coming in hotter than we liked and there was a real risk of not delivering to the quality and polish we expect, as well as putting undue pressure across the team to get it all over the line. Subsequently, we have made the decision to shift the release date back slightly to August 4th."

The post acknowledged that some fans might be disappointed by the announcement, but promised that there will be "plenty of time to play through this new season when it arrives and enjoy levelling up your renown." And the next adventure, A Hunter's Cry, is also planned to launch August 18.

A roadmap released at the start of the year promised that there would be four seasons released this year, leading up to season nine, but considering how far through the year we already are, it's unlikely Rare will manage to be able to catch up. Which is fine, because as a reminder, game development is a pain in the metaphorical ass.