Sea of Thieves latest crossover brings it to Monkey Island

Sea of Thieves is getting another free crossover expansion, this time with the very well fitting Monkey Island series.

At yesterday's Xbox showcase we got to see the latest world Sea of Thieves will be paying a visit to, having previously had a crossover with the also well fitting Pirates of the Caribbean. While it's not quite as high profile as Pirates of the Caribbean, and might be a bit of a puzzling one for the younger player base, The Legend of Monkey Island is still a cool series to pull from. In this free, three part series of updates, you start things off by venturing out to Mêlée Island, where you'll get to meet the one and only Guybrush Threepwood, with added bushy beard.

Described as a "love-letter to the classic adventure game series," you'll be able to take part in the new stories either on your own, or as part of a crew, with the first update coming as soon as July 20. You'll also get to meet some other classic Monkey Island characters like LeChuck, Murray the Demonic talking Skull, Elaine, and a few more too.

"Solve puzzles, tussle with adversaries and tackle unexpected trials as you strive to put right situations that have gone bizarrely wrong and confront a looming peril born of powers from both worlds," developer Rare shared. You don't need to worry about other players either, as this new adventure will take place in the Sea of the Damned, much like the Pirates of the Caribbean update which was kept separate from the main game.

Unfortunately though, it does seem that the original creator of Monkey Island, Ron Gilbert, wasn't actually told about the crossover happening, so it was as much a surprise to him as it was to the rest of us. This is made extra odd by the fact he co-designed Return to Monkey Island, which only released just last year.

The Monkey Island update is coming to Sea of Thieves July 20, completely for free to all players.