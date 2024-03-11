PS5 owners seem very keen to buy Xbox console exclusives - Rare hit topping the pre-order chart

Xbox players might not be happy about Sea of Thieves coming to PS5, but PlayStation fans certainly are.

At the time of writing, if you head to the PlayStation Store and check out PS5 pre-orders, and sort by best selling, you won't find Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree at the top, or even Dragon's Dogma 2, but the soon to no longer be Xbox exclusive Sea of Thieves. Very specifically, it's the premium edition of the game sitting at the top spot, which gives you the game of course, as well as closed beta access ahead of launch, alongside a bunch of other goodies. The standard edition isn't doing too bad for itself either in fourth place on the pre-order charts, and the deluxe edition, which is cheaper than premium but more expensive than the standard, is in the 10th spot too.

Sea of Thieves is currently the #1 Best Selling Pre-Order on PlayStation Network in the United States pic.twitter.com/Wxgqoqf95X — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) March 10, 2024

Quite clearly, PlayStation fans want in on Xbox titles. It definitely makes sense for a title like Sea of Thieves, given that it's an online only game. There's sure to be plenty of PS5 players that would love to play with their friends on Xbox, and thanks to the fact the game will have cross-play across both platforms and PC, they'll soon be able to.

Xbox announced last month that it would be bringing select titles to other platforms, including games like Grounded, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and of course Sea of Thieves. Both Grounded and Pentiment are also coming to Nintendo Switch as well as PS5, and there were rumours that Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves would be coming to Switch too, but that hasn't materialised just yet. Perhaps we'll be seeing them on the also heavily rumoured Switch 2?

Any which way, Sea of Thieves is definitely coming to PS5, and it's not too far away either - April 25 to be specific, meaning we're a little over a month away until those seas are looking a touch bluer.