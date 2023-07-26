Sea of Thieves Season 10 won't set sail until October due to 'unforeseen issues'

Rare has announced it has delayed Sea of Thieves Season 10 to October 19.

Slated to launch this month, one of the reasons for the delay comes down to challenges with foundational releases, as the studio has to ensure these interact with all the existing systems in the game.

Rare with an update on Sea of Thieves: Season Ten

One such challenge is the Season Ten headline feature, which the team has found tougher than anticipated to pull together, especially to the quality bar it's striving to meet.

Rare stated that while it's disappointing to be delaying the content, "it’s the best thing to do for the quality of the release, the sustainability of our development process and the wellbeing of our team."

But, due to the next season's delay, an opportunity has opened up for the team to include Season 11 headline content with Season 10. The current plan is for this to launch in the second month of Season Ten, meaning players will receive two headliner features in as many months.

Due to Season 10's delay, Season Nine - which kicked off in March - will have to last folks another few months, but at least players have a trio of Tall Tales for Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island to look forward to. Plus, August and September also have a Gold & Glory Weekend, Legends Week, and a Community Weekend in the works to keep them busy.