If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ARRR, YE BE DELAYED!

Sea of Thieves Season 10 won't set sail until October due to 'unforeseen issues'

Treasure soon to follow.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Rare has announced it has delayed Sea of Thieves Season 10 to October 19.

Slated to launch this month, one of the reasons for the delay comes down to challenges with foundational releases, as the studio has to ensure these interact with all the existing systems in the game.

Rare with an update on Sea of Thieves: Season Ten

One such challenge is the Season Ten headline feature, which the team has found tougher than anticipated to pull together, especially to the quality bar it's striving to meet.

Rare stated that while it's disappointing to be delaying the content, "it’s the best thing to do for the quality of the release, the sustainability of our development process and the wellbeing of our team."

But, due to the next season's delay, an opportunity has opened up for the team to include Season 11 headline content with Season 10. The current plan is for this to launch in the second month of Season Ten, meaning players will receive two headliner features in as many months.

Due to Season 10's delay, Season Nine - which kicked off in March - will have to last folks another few months, but at least players have a trio of Tall Tales for Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island to look forward to. Plus, August and September also have a Gold & Glory Weekend, Legends Week, and a Community Weekend in the works to keep them busy.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch