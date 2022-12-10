Sea of Thieves’ tenth adventure has you following in the footsteps of a "legendary thrill-seeker"

Rare has launched the latest adventure for Sea of Thieves players, The Rogue's Legacy, and it finds tavern keep Tasha in distress.

While remaining tight-lipped about whatever is bothering her, she has started sharing memories of her childhood hero and mentor, the pirate Captain Briggsy.

The Rogue's Legacy: A Sea of Thieves Adventure | Cinematic Trailer

No one really knows who Briggsy really was, nor how did her name become spoken "only with fear and contempt" by artisans of the arcane like Madame Olivia. To find out, you will follow in the footsteps of the trailblazing pirate who came to be known as the Cursed Rogue.

In the adventure, you are charged with deciphering Briggsy’s lessons, sorting fact from fiction, and uncovering the treasures Madame Olivia so urgently seeks.

The Rogue's Legacy is a limited-time event, live now through December 22.

If you have been away from the game for a while, Season 8 is going on now. In it, you will vote to pledge your loyalty to either the Guardians of Fortune or the Servants of the Flame. Representing a Faction will earn you Allegiance and other rewards as you play.

It brings with it a port town, opt-in PvP in the overworld, and taking your ship underwater on purpose. Exclusive rewards are to be found, some of which allow you to look like some of the ghosts you might have met on your journey, or turn yourself into a skeleton.