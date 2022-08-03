This week's Sea of Thieves update lets you be the captain of your very own ship

It’s not long until Sea of Thieves’ seventh season goes live following its delay, and as per usual, a major content update will be going live alongside it.

This particular update, which focuses on Captaincy, has been long-awaited, much anticipated, and might just see me return to the game. After all, who doesn’t want to be the Captain of their own boat?

Catch the trailer for Sea of Thieves' season 7 content update here.

The Captaincy update will introduce features to Sea of Thieves that players have been requesting since the game was released, so it’s a pretty big deal for many keen pirates. You’ll be able to hop aboard your ship and get customising when the update goes live at 2am PT / 5am ET / 10am BST on August 4, 2022.

As for the specifics, players will be able to purchase a ship of their very own using in-game Gold, and they’ll then become the captain of their new boat. Players can also name their ships and customise a hell of a lot more elements of their ship than before. This includes the Captain's Cabin room, where players will now be able to mess around with everything from the bed to the walls, to make the ship truly feel like their pirate home.

Of course, life at sea isn’t always steady and items will find themselves out of place often. Players can tidy up their ship with the use of a simple ‘Adjust’ button, or they can even save the state their ship is in if they wish to rejoice over a particularly successful battle.

Players will also be able to access materials like wood, bombs, fruit, meat, cannonballs, and more using in-game Gold. Additionally, a new group of NPC’s can be found at Outposts. This particular faction - Sovereigns - will happily take all your loot off your hands, but they will only do so if you’re from a Captained ship. This saves you having to find specific Trading Companies, provided you’ve the Gold to man your own ship.

Every feature being added to Sea of Thieves with the Captaincy update will be detailed in season 7’s patch notes tomorrow, but for now, the trailer gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect. The Captaincy update will even come with its own Captaincy progression system, so you can monitor your pirate stats while embarking on voyages.

You might remember that these features -or at least similar ones - were anticipated to arrive back in 2018 during the game's first update following its release. After an uncertain launch, these ideas were put to rest for a while. However, we’re now finally seeing them come to fruition, and players will finally have something to spend all of their hard-earned Gold on!