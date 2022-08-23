In Saints Row, the city of Santo Ileso is huge. With so many sights to see and so much money to make, it’s no surprise that you want to get around as quickly as possible.

That’s where fast travel comes in. While you can fast travel back to your apartment or church headquarters straight away without any extra steps, if you want to teleport to a particular district around the map, you have to unlock it first.

While that does incentivize you to explore the city, make progress on your signature abilities and test out your growing collection of the best cars in Saints Row, it can also be a bit of a confusing hassle - here’s what to do.

How do you unlock fast travel in Saints Row?

In Saints Row, fast travel points are marked on the map like any other activity. To uncover them, you have to zoom past them in your car or on foot to find their location.

Once you have a fast travel location marked on your map, you need to take a picture of it with your camera phone.

At the foot of the fast travel point, open your phone menu and select the camera function on the top row. From there, position yourself so the photo subject is lined up and snap a picture.

Once this is done, you can fast travel to that point on the map for the rest of your adventure.

How do you take a picture of fast travel points in Saints Row?

For some locations, lining up a perfect shot of the fast travel point is easier said than done.

It’s easy to miss, but most of the time in the viewfinder of the camera there’s some feedback on your frame.

If you’re in the wrong spot it will say something like “too close” or “subject not in focus”. To rectify this, you need to move backwards, unzoom the camera, or get into a different position.

One early example of this is with the Lion Rock fast travel point where you need to be slightly to the left of the marker (as you’re looking at the rock) on the map to get the right shot.

Here are all the other places we’ve found to fast travel to in Saints Row so far:

Saints Row Panther Rock Fast Travel Point

The Panther Rock Fast Travel location is found in the east of the city, near Jimrob's garage.

To take the picture, you need to stand a little to the left of the marker on to map for the camera viewfinder to register the landmark in its boarder.

Saints Row El Dorado Fast Travel Point

The El Dorado sign Fast Travel point is found right in the middle of the El Dorado area in the southwest of the city.

Try not to get hit by traffic as you line up your shot in the middle of the road!

Saints Row Lone Wolf Fast Travel Point

Far in the southwest of the map, the Lone Wolf Fast Travel point is found next to the Starmadillo motel and clothes shop.

This one is relatively easy to line up from the road next to the clothes stand.

Saints Row Cactus Bill Fast Travel Point

The Cactus Bill Fast Travel point is in a useful location in the northwest of the city, on the other side of town to your HQ.

Waddle a bit back and to the left from the monument to get it into the viewfinder of your camera.