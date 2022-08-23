Where do you get the best cars and vehicles in Saint's Row?

Any budding entrepreneur worth their salt needs a garage full of overpriced, overpowered vehicles to flex on their friends - and that's exactly what you get with the best cars in Saints Row.

Fully customizable with eye-popping pearlescent paint jobs, sparkling rims and beautiful body kits, these rides ferry you around the massive sandbox of Santo Ileso in comfort and style.

Here's everything you need to know to build up a stunning and versatile collection of awesome cars in Saints Row to rival the best in the business.

How do you get new cars in Saints Row?

Unlike a lot of games, you don’t buy cars in Saints Row. Every vehicle in your collection will either come from a mission or from stealing it in the open world.

To add a car to your garage, all you need to do is drive it back to either Jimrob’s shop, or Neenah’s workshop on the side of the Church HQ (or the garage next to your apartment if you’re early in the game).

Once it’s stored safely inside, you have unlimited access to that car forever more!

Attrazione

If you’re lucky, you can find a parked Attrazione anywhere on the map and take it back to base, but there’s a guaranteed one at the end of Jimrob’s Chop Shop missions.

This is a really easy way to get a top-tier max speed car with the Infinite Boost signature ability that makes getting anywhere on the map a breeze.

Kenshin

Some people just prefer motorbikes, and there’s a decent one within very, very easy reach.

If you're not using this Kenshin, Jimrob, I might as well take it!

To grab an easy Kenshin, just wander out to the front of Jimrob’s Chop Shop and simply ride the one on display into the garage. Now it’s yours!

Marshal MDI-525C and Skirmish

If you’re in the mood for something with a bit more firepower, there are two Marshal vehicles that come equipped with a powerful turret as well as top-tier offroading and good durability.

Great, kid - but don't get cocky

When seated in either car, press down on the D-pad to switch seats and take over the turret.

You can grab both of these - but most likely the Skirmish - from the heavily guarded Marshal compound in the northwest of the Santo Ileso map. Prepare for a tough chase back to HQ, but it’s worth the minor hassle to add these fun trucks to your garage.

The Marshal compound is up in the northwest (top-left) of the map

The MDI-525C often shows up when you’ve got max Marshal notoriety, which makes it quite easy to snag during the chop shop mission where you have to steal one for Jimrob. Another will likely chase you all the way back to the garage, so when you lose your heat when you complete the mission, just steal it off the unsuspecting Marshals.

Bullpup Buggy

When you’re driving around the western area of Kavanagh County, keep an eye out for the Bullpup mini-monster truck buggy as a great off-road option.

Tiny package, big wheels

Not only is it really fast for an off-road car, but its giant tires make it a bit of a beast. The first time I encountered one it blew up my car by driving over me.

It also has the really fun Jump signature ability that you get by doing barrel rolls. I prefer it to the two other buggies, the Ant and Hopper, since it's quicker off the mark and has the special monster truck powers.

I've found that they seem to spawn a lot in the same spot pictured in the screen below, towards the south of the area. Fast travel out to the Lone Wolf point and you're relatively close.

There are a lot more great vehicles that you get as part of the story in Saints Row, but since the game is brand new, we’ll refrain from adding spoilers just yet and update this page with more soon.