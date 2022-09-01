Rocket League season 8 goes live September 7, with a new car, arena, and more!

It’s that time again, Rocket League fans. Season 8 is almost here, going live September 7 following an in-game update the previous day at 4PM PDT.

This season is bringing the Honda Civic Type R as the first real life car present in a seasonal battle pass, a new arena, a returning event and of course a new pass for players to progress through.

According to the Urban Dictionary, a Civic driver is “A usually white and slightly poor male who wears flat-brimmed hats or beanies, has tattoos and an ego larger then the federal deficit”. Having seen people matching this description out in the wild in the UK, this car is the perfect addition for a certain portion of the Rocket League community. Better yet, this is the Type R version, which can only be a good thing. In game, it has a Octane hitbox.

Those who buy the premium version of the new battle pass can get this car straight away, with the chance to get the Honda Civic Type R-LE as they progress. As for the new arena, you get the new Sovereign Heights arena! This is set right at the centre of a bustling city, fitting in with the urban style of the new season.

Check out that background!

Finally, you’ve got the Haunted Hallows coming back with a vengeance later in the season. There’s no word on exactly when this will be dropping, but considering the subject material, it’s safe to say October is a good bet.

What are your thoughts on all these new additions? Let us know below!