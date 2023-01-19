If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TELL EM

Cochise partners with Rocket League for this month's Neon Nights event

Starting January 25, the artist will be getting their own in-game cosmetics.

Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on
Neon Nights 2022 key art for Rocket League

Rapper Cochise is partnering up with Psyonix for Rocket League’s upcoming Neon Nights event, which is returning yet again later this month.

Going live on January 25, players will be able to play a series of returning limited time modes, as well as earn some exclusive Cochise and Neon Night themed cosmetics until February 1.

Watch the trailer for the Neon Nights event here!

The Neon Nights even will launch with a series of event challenges, which when completed will reward players with Cochise items. This includes the Cochise songs Turn it Up and Long Way as player anthems, an Inspection decal, Mr Professor wheels, and more. For completing additional challenges, you can earn Golden Moons which can be traded in for items from the Zephyr, Victory and Overdrive series.

Neon Nights Cochise decal in Rocket League
Surely a must have for Cochise fans.

Both Spike Rush and Speed Demon limited time modes are also coming back for the duration of Neon Nights. Spike Rush will be present until February 1, while Speed Demon will only be present until February 7, so you’ll want to jump in and try these out quick before they’re locked back in the vault.

In addition, if you want to splash a bit of extra cash, you can buy yourself the Pocket Rocket Cochise song as a play anthem. But, if you don’t fancy spending anything, you can nab the Cochise Antenna and The Inspector player title for free.

What do you think of the upcoming Neon Nights event? Will you be logging in and checking it out? Let us know below!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes news, guides, reviews and investigative features on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch