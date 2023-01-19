Cochise partners with Rocket League for this month's Neon Nights event

Rapper Cochise is partnering up with Psyonix for Rocket League’s upcoming Neon Nights event, which is returning yet again later this month.

Going live on January 25, players will be able to play a series of returning limited time modes, as well as earn some exclusive Cochise and Neon Night themed cosmetics until February 1.

Watch the trailer for the Neon Nights event here!

The Neon Nights even will launch with a series of event challenges, which when completed will reward players with Cochise items. This includes the Cochise songs Turn it Up and Long Way as player anthems, an Inspection decal, Mr Professor wheels, and more. For completing additional challenges, you can earn Golden Moons which can be traded in for items from the Zephyr, Victory and Overdrive series.

Surely a must have for Cochise fans.

Both Spike Rush and Speed Demon limited time modes are also coming back for the duration of Neon Nights. Spike Rush will be present until February 1, while Speed Demon will only be present until February 7, so you’ll want to jump in and try these out quick before they’re locked back in the vault.

In addition, if you want to splash a bit of extra cash, you can buy yourself the Pocket Rocket Cochise song as a play anthem. But, if you don’t fancy spending anything, you can nab the Cochise Antenna and The Inspector player title for free.

What do you think of the upcoming Neon Nights event? Will you be logging in and checking it out? Let us know below!