HOOP, THERE IT IS!

Rocket League gets new basketball themed event - for those bored of good ol' football

It only lasts until October 18, so you better try it quick!
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Updated on
Rocket League key art for the hoops event.

Brace yourself Rocket League players, hold onto something I swear to god this is gonna shake you to your core. From now until October 18, the Hoops event is live which, instead of revelling in the lovely, relaxing, embracing football we’ve grown, we’ve gotten another basketball arena. I’m shaking.

That’s right, with a new arena called “The Block”, players will be able to shoot balls into — get this — large circular hoops at each side of the arena, as opposed to the smaller, elegant goals Rocket League is known for.

Will this event top Knockout Bash? There's only one way to find out!

There’s more! With the new arena and event there’s challenges are rewards to dive — or drive — into. Rewards include the illustrious new game time player anthem, and the animated double dribble topper. What a mouthful, and one you’ll want to nab before the event goes forever.

For those of you who are actually good at Rocket League, Hoops will take over the competitive extra mode tournament slot up until the event comes to a close. So you can freestyle your way to in-game acclaim.

Look, even if I don't personally like the basketball arena map doesn't mean that this isn't a cool new event for the game. And hey, if it mixes up the usual experience that players are used to, maybe even getting a tad bored of, all the better right?

What do you think about the whole event? Do you like the Hoop arenas? Or are you, like me, more of a football hooligan.

Tagged With

