Resident Evil Village gets another performance patch on PC this week

A performance patch is coming to Resident Evil Village on Steam next week, and it promises to make the game run that little bit better on PC.

In a tweet via the developer's social media channels, Capcom said this update explains that the new update is being pushed out in order to fix an issue where "certain" unspecified CPUs were "unable to launch the game". The patch will also address "minor fine-tuning of certain graphical processes".

The patch is due to land in-game on August 24, and users are hoping that it'll make the game that bit more playable.

This comes after the game's last PC update which made "adjustments" to Denuvo DRM, after it was proven Denuvo tech was to blame for consistent stuttering and performance issues on the PC version of the game.

After it was proven beyond any reasonable doubt that DRM was indeed to blame for the performance issues, Capcom pledged to update the game to address the concerns of PC players that would have got a better game if they resorted to piracy. No publisher wants to make their players feel like that, after all.

If you want more Resident Evil content in the immidiate future, you may be disappointed: Resident Evil Re:Verse, the multiplayer shooter free with every copy of Resident Evil Village, has now been pushed back into 2022 so that the development staff can “continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience.”