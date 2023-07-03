Red Dead Redemption could be getting a remaster, as the classic game gets a new rating

A remaster of the original Red Dead Redemption might be on the way, as a new age rating appears for the game.

As spotted by Gematsu, as is the case for many games before their official reveal, a new rating appeared on the Game Rating and Administration Committee of South Korea (GRAC) for the PS3/ Xbox 360 classic Red Dead Redemption last week. According to the rating, it's specifically for a console version of the game, though while it is listed as such it doesn't necessarily mean a PC version isn't also on the way. It should be noted that the GRAC had previously rated the original version of Red Dead Redemption, so this seems like it might be a new release.

Last year there were actually some rumblings of both a Red Dead Redemption remaster, as well as a GTA 4 remaster, but according to a report from the time, they were both supposedly put to the side following the poor reception to the release of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

According to sources that spoke to Kotaku, Rockstar is aware that there is an "overwhelming demand," for the original Red Dead Redemption to receive a modern release. The outlet was originally told that the projects were being shelved, but have now been informed that the Red Dead Redemption Remaster isn't dead, but was just taking a pause until Rockstar was closer to GTA 6's launch, or possibly after.

Red Dead Redemption first launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, a follow up to the 2004 title Red Dead Revolver. It was a critical and commercial success, and later received a standalone spin-off expansion called Undead Nightmare, which had an alternate timeline where the characters had to deal with a zombie plague. As there's very little information on the potential remaster, there's also no word on whether Undead Nightmare will be included in the release, so we'll have to wait for a formal announcement.