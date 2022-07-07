GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters were in the works at one time but are off the table for now

At one time, Rockstar was working on remasters of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption, according to reports.

Reports of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption have been floating around for quite a while, with the most recent rumor surfacing in 2021. Now, word on the street is that Rockstar was indeed working on spiffing up both games for an eventual release on newer systems, but plans have changed.

According to GTA insider Tez2, Rockstar scrapped plans for both remasters, likely due to how poorly GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was received. Sources speaking with Kotaku corroborated the news, stating the studio is instead laser focused on developing GTA 6.

That said, Kotaku was informed by its sources the remasters may not be off the table entirely as the studio may return to the projects once GTA 6 ships.

Rockstar has yet to provide information on GTA 6, but if reports from 2020 are accurate, the game is smaller in scale and will take players back to Vice City. It's said the game will feature more intelligent NPCs as well.

A release window for GTA 6 is unknown, but rumblings from June 2021 said not to expect it to hit shelves until sometime in 2024 or 2025.