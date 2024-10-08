The Wild West isn't dead yet, as Rockstar's original Red Dead Redemption is finally making its way to PC later this month

The time is almost upon you, OG Red Dead Redemption fans, as the classic open world cowboy game is coming to PC this October.

Fans have long been clamouring for a PC port of Rockstar's 2010 modern classic Red Dead Redemption, and while there's been plenty of rumours and speculation over the game coming to the platform, nothing has ever materialised. But that changes today, as Rockstar announced that the Western game is coming to PC this coming October 29, complete with Undead Nightmare. "For the first time in its storied legacy, John Marston’s beloved journey can be experienced on PC in stunning, new detail, with both Red Dead Redemption and its iconic zombie-horror companion story, Undead Nightmare, arriving to PC on October 29," reads the trailer for the port's description.

"In collaboration with Double Eleven, this new version adds PC-specific enhancements including native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9), HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality. There’s also support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more."

According to a news post on Rockstar's website, there'll be pre-purchase information coming later this week, and you'll be able to pick it up on the Rockstar Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store. This long-awaited news will be very welcome to a lot of fans, particularly those that are modding inclined, and with Undead Nightmare bundled in, it's coming at the perfect time for the Halloween season.

Red Dead Redemption received a PS4 and Nintendo Switch release last year, though unlike its modern counterpart Grand Theft Auto 5, which is on every platform under the sun, it hasn't received a PS5 version (though it does have some FPS options exclusive to the new-gen console). Now we just have to wait and see how long it takes for the trains in the game to be modded into Thomas the Tank Engine.