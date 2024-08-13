Red Dead Redemption's long-rumoured PC port might finally have been revealed via the PlayStation Store, as we all expected

Speculation that a PC port of the original Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar is on its way has been kicked back into the saddle, thanks to an update to the PlayStation Store description of the game’s PS4 version.

This comes after a datamine of Rockstar’s PC launcher by prominent community member Tez2 triggered a similar swell in hype back in May, as it uncovered updates that also seemed to point to John Marston’s first adventure being slated to arrive on the platform at some point.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, as spotted by Wario64, the PlayStation Store page for the PS4 version of RDR has had its description — the bit under the heading “Game and Legal Info” — updated to one which mentions the game being available on PC.

“Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever,” this description reads, “When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in the critically acclaimed predecessor to the 2018 blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2. Also included is Undead Nightmare, the iconic horror story that transforms the world of Red Dead Redemption into an apocalyptic fight for survival against a zombie horde.”

It concludes: “Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound.” It seems multiplayer content would be excluded from the release.

Red Dead Redemption PC version teased on...PSN



"Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever."



"Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition,… pic.twitter.com/YiTNJNCUy6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 13, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Judging by the version of the description that existed on the page prior to the update (thanks, Gematsu), the first line and the final paragraph detailing what the game includes are the sections which have been changed, while the paragraph summarising the game’s plot is the same, as you might expect.

The description update seems likely to be some kind of error from Rockstar or PlayStation, and as with all things of this nature, it’s probably best to wait and see if an official announcement of an RDR PC port arrives before you properly hop aboard the hype train to Armadillo.

Will you be whipping out your old six-shooters to delve into Red Dead Redemption on PC, if a port does end up dropping? Let us know below!