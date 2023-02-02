PS5 sales reach 32.1 million and God of War Ragnarok is selling rather well

Sony has released its third quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2022. The reports find PlayStation 5 shipments are up 2.1 million than previously reported, and God of War Ragnarok is doing rather well for the company.

Earlier this month, Sony reported its latest console had shipped over 30 million units. Today, it announced 32.1 million units shipped as of the end of 2022. This figure is up by 14.8 million units year-over-year (yoy).

For Q3, 7.1 million PS5 units shipped, an uptick of 3.2 million compared to the same quarter in 2022 when shipments hit 3.9 million units, bringing lifetime shipments to 17.3 million.

PlayStation Plus subscribers declined during the quarter by 1.6 million yoy to 46.4 million compared to 48 million. However, Monthly Active Users (MAUs) increased by 100,000 to 112 million, compared to 111 million yoy.

Full game software sales for PlayStation consoles hit 86.5 million units, down 6.2 million units yoy. First-party titles moved 20.8 million units, an uptick of 9.5 million yoy, likely thanks to God of War Ragnarok, which sold over 11 million units.

Digital sales were flat yoy at 62%.

Overall, Sony's Game and Network Services Segment reported ¥1.25 billion ($9.73 million) in sales, which is up 53% yoy, with operating profit up 25% yoy to ¥116 billion ($903 million) a 25% yoy increase.