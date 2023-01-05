If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MILLIONS

PlayStation 5 has sold over 30 million units worldwide

A rather nice jump since the 25 million reported in September.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Sony announced this week its PlayStation 5 console has sold over 30 million units as of December 2022.

Sales of the console have been growing rather steadily, but thanks to renewed supply at retail, the console saw its largest month in December.

A look at Sony's Project Leonardo accessibility controller

This is evident when you compare the new figure to the 20 million reported in May, 21.7 million reported in July, and 25 million reported in September.

The December figure means instead of another modest uptick, the console instead sold 5 million units within the span of three months.

Thanks to additional supply at retail, the console has been a best-seller in the US in both dollar and unit sales since August 2022, according to NPD data. How well it sold during December will be shared when the NPD releases its report later this month.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch