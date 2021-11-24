The Playstation Plus December line-up has been leaked

It looks like PlayStation Plus members are getting a peak at some free gifts early this year, as the December line up of free games has been leaked via Deadlabs, a site where accurate leaks are often posted.

The games that seem to be on their way are Mortal Shell for the PS4, Godfall for the PS4 and PS5, and Lego DC Super-Villains for the PS4.

The leaker, named Billbil-Kun at the top of the Deadlabs post, was also responsible for leaking the range of free PlayStation Plus games for November. Those leaks proved to be accurate, so it may be worth taking these claims with a touch less skepticism than you would from your typical internet leaker.

All three games are well worth taking a look at!Judging by a roundup of Godfall Reviews back when it launched, the game was received as a fairly enjoyable action RPG from the folks at Counterplay Games.

As for Mortal Shell, our very own Sherif wrote back in 2020 about his impressions of the demo, calling Mortal Shell the right kind of Souls-like and concluded that “Mortal Shell is going to be among the best of the subgenre, and one for Souls fans to watch”. So if you’re a fan of that series, it may be worth a look during your wait for Elden Ring next year!

