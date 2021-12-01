PlayStation Plus December games are Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains

Sony has announced the December line-up of PlayStation Plus titles.

Obviously, you already know what they are thanks to an earlier leak, but it’s nice when things are made official.

One of the titles is Godfall: Challenger Edition, which is different from the original release. This one is aimed at beginners, as it allows new players to experience the game’s trio of endgame modes, minus the story content of the base game and Fire & Darkness expansions.

With this edition, you can instantly boost yourself to max level (50), and doing so will also provide you with plenty of skill points and deadly weapons. There will be three end-game modes to play: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and Ascended Tower of Trials.

All existing Godfall players will receive The Challenger update for free, which adds new cosmetics for defeating the campaign bosses, as well as the ability to replay story missions. All players will also have access to the new Quests which will reward legendary loot. Again, all Challenger features are available to the existing Godfall players in addition to Challenger Edition owners and the game is compatible with the original game and supports cross-gen play on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Alongside Godfall: Challenger Edition is the Souls-like RPG Mortal Shell. In it, you can choose from one of four classes, called Shells before traveling across various lands. The game’s story unfolds through lore and dialogue, and the bosses are rather tough, so prepare to die a few times when trying to best one.

The third game coming this month is Lego DC Super-Villains.

All three titles will be made available starting December 7 and remain on the service until January 3, 2022. Don't forget you can still download bonus PS VR titles The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Standard Edition, The Persistence, and Until You Fall until January 3 as well.

You also still have plenty of time to download November titles Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, First Class Trouble, and Knockout City.