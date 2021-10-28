November PlayStation Plus line-up confirmed

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for November.

Much of what's on the list won't come as a surprise, considering the content was paritally leaked on Tuesday.

The games which leaked, and are now confirmed are The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners (VR), Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, First Class Trouble, and Knockout City.

Two other games made the list, and both are PlayStation VR titles.

One title is Until You Fall, where fantasy and synthwave collide in a rather physically active sword fighting game. As you play, your character will grow stronger while battling magic-infused enemies through a neon environment with rogue-lite elements.

Equipped with an array of gameplay-altering weapons, you will move your arms and body to the music as you attack, block, cast spells, and dodge enemies.

The other VR title is rogue-lite The Persistence which tasks you with surviving aboard a deep space colony starship in the year 2521. Here, you are stranded on the malfunctioning starship which is being pulled into a black hole.

And as if that weren't bad enough, the ship has been overrun with a crew mutated into terrible and murderous abnormalities. As the clone of security officer Zimri Eder, you must make your way deep into the heart of The Persistence to repair the systems and prevent the ship from being destroyed. You will need to gather resources, upgrade your abilities, and concoct an arsenal of weapons in order to survive your ordeal.

Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be available to add to your game library until Monday, December 6.

The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition, and Until You Fall are available until Monday, January 3.

In the meantime, you have until November 1 to add October PlayStation Plus games Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X to your game library.