It looks like the PlayStation Plus October games have leaked

It looks like the PS Plus free game line-up has leaked for the second month in a row. As per a new rumour, the games coming to anyone who's a member of Sony's subscription this month will include Hell Let Loose for PS5, and Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 for PS4.

The rumour comes from a post on French deals site Dealabs, the same place that the correct line-up for September's games was posted before Sony actually confirmed them. (Cheers, VGC).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If the leak is accurate, and the moderators on the site seem to think it's up to scratch, it'll be the first time we can get Hell Let Loose on console. The title (a multiplayer tactical first-person shooter set during World War 2) launched on PC earlier this year, but it's not yet available on consoles. It's due to arrive on consoles on October 5, so the timing lines up for PlayStation Plus quite nicely.

Mortal Kombat X may not be the latest game in the esteemed fighting game franchise, but it's still worth playing – especially if you're a fan of horror games. A suite of DLC was added to the game post-launch and made iconic characters like Alien's Xenomorph, Jason Vorhees and more available for players.

When it comes to the final game in the selection, PGA Tour 2K21, it launched last year and has been pretty popular since.