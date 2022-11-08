If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BE CAREFUL OUT THERE

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet spoilers have made their way into the wild

Hey! Wait! Don't go out! It's unsafe! Wild Pokémon live in tall grass!
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

As first spotted by the folk over at VGC, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet spoilers are currently doing the rounds, over a week prior to the game's release.

The Pokémon Company is particularly strict when it comes to protecting its games from being leaked far and wide, not wishing for the experience to be spoilt for any player. That said, someone seems to always find a way to do just that.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a convergence of Legends Arceus and the classic games. Here's why!

In just January of this year, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released. Yet, the game found itself in the hands of multiple players prematurely via piracy, and various streams and content regarding the game were out there long before the game officially released. While nobody has started to stream Pokémon Scarlet & Violet early, it’s sadly no exception when it comes to leaks.

According to VGC, screenshots from the unreleased game started to circulate on social media at approximately 1am GMT, November 8. YouTuber Austin John Plays was among one of the first to notice, quickly uploading a PSA for their subscribers, warning them to steer clear of social media if they want to avoid spoilers.

It appears that many of the leaked screenshots come from a Spanish-speaker, with the on-screen dialogue being in Spanish. Since the initial leaks, plenty of other social media users have gone ahead and reshared the images, as they do. The screenshots reportedly show currently unrevealed Pokémon, ruining the surprise of new ‘mons for many.

With over a week to go before the game releases, it seems as though avoiding these Pokémon Scarlet & Violet spoilers may prove to be quite the task. It’s a good thing that Twitter isn’t exactly worth going on at the moment, at least.

In the meantime, if you want a spoiler-free insight on what to expect from the upcoming game, check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet preview, and new, officially revealed ‘mon, Gimminghoul!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch