Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's latest critter is the coin-loving Gimmighoul

Gimmighoul is the latest Pokémon to be revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it even has a Pokémon Go connection.

You might have already seen the little critter wandering around Pokémon Go, but Gimmighoul has officially been revealed, though it doesn't seem to be the most straight forward pocket monster around. Those that have been keeping an eye on chest.pokemon.com will have seen a chest filled with coins, which is apparently one form of Gimmighoul itself. Whereas the one walking around, giving you coins in Pokémon Go is a different form that walks around outside of the chest.

These two forms were discussed by characters Jacq from Scarlet and Violet, and Professor Willow from Pokémon Go, where the former dubbed the chest form… well, Chest Form, and the latter went with Roaming Form for the version of Gimmighoul that can walk around. Interestingly, in the Paldea region it seems to only be possible to catch Gimmighoul when it's in its Chest Form, as Roaming Form will run away from you. But in Pokémon Go, the Roaming Form happily walks right up to you.

The reveal trailer also told a cute little fairytale about a young girl collecting 999 coins for Gimmighoul, so maybe that's something to do with how you'll get it in Go seeing as you're able to collect coins at gold stops at the moment.

Chest Form Gimmighoul is ghost type, but the typing hasn't actually been revealed yet for Roaming Form, so we'll probably have to wait until he's actually catchable in the mobile game.

It's also been revealed that you'll be able to connect your copy of Scarlet or Violet with Pokémon Go, though it is noted that you won't be able to directly trade. What this linking entails isn't clear, but the feature is planned for some time in 2023.