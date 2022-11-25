Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find TM Metal Claw

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll set off on a journey across Paldea that has you taking on Titans, Team Star, and of course, Victory Road’s Gym Leaders. As you strive to be the very best, you’ll no doubt spend plenty of time forming a powerful party of Pokemon and ensuring that they have the best moves possible.

Quaxly, Fuecoco, or Sprigatito? Much to think about.

Some of Pokemon’s best moves come in the form of TMs, which can be found in Poke Balls across Paldea, are gifted to you by various bosses, and can be crafted at any Pokemon Center. One of the many good TMs that are easily accessible from the beginning of the game is Metal Claw, which is a physical move that has a 10% chance of increasing the user’s attack by one stage.

With that in mind, here’s where to find TM031, Metal Claw, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Metal Claw in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

TM031, Metal Claw, can be found in the Los Platos area of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, the move is registered at TM Machines from the moment you first reach a Pokemon Center.

This then means that, provided you seek out the resources necessary, you’ll be able to craft more copies of the TM for yourself. The materials required are:

Teddiursa Claw x3

400 League Points

If you’d still rather track down Metal Claw in the overworld instead of farming Teddiursa materials, you can find it nearby to Los Platos, in the position marked on the map below. It’ll appear as a glowing yellow Poke Ball.

You'll find the TM beyond some trees and through a small-opening between two cliffs.

Interact with the Poke Ball here, and you’ll acquire one copy of TM031, Metal Claw, and can continue to craft further copies over at any Pokemon Center!

Getting your hands on the Metal Claw move is as simple as that, and don’t worry if you accidentally teach it to a ‘mon who doesn’t need it; you can relearn moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just as easily.

For more help with your Paldean aventure, take a look at how to raise Friendship Levels with Pokemon, breed them, and how to change the Tera Type of your Pokemon!