Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Finizen Location: How to evolve Finizen into Palafin

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has added a vast number of new pokemon for fans to track down and catch. However, by far one of the coolest and cutest has to be Finizen, the water dolphin pokemon.

This new addition has a high 60% encounter rate, so it shouldn’t take too much work to get once you know where to look. It’s evolution, Palafin, is a whole other issue. For that, you require some special effort.

In this guide, we go through how to evolve Finizen into Palafin, as well as where to find Finizen..

Finizen locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Finizen can be found all around the map, in the water on the coast. Get yourself down to any beach, dock, or waterside property you can find and take to the water, and you’ll find Finizen out there waiting.

Just to prove how widespread the Finizen habitat is, you can check out this map below:

As you can see, you can get a Finizen across the perimeter of the map.

How to evolve Finizen into Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have your Finizen, you’ll obviously want to evolve it right? To do so, you’ll need to head to the Union Circle with other players. Only in the Union Circle can Finizen evolve, so don’t go pumping rare candies into it unless you’re in the multiplayer mode.

Once you’re in the Union Circle, all you have to do is level up Finizen to level 38. As soon as you do, it will start to evolve.

That’s it for evolving Finizen into Palafin. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, take a look at our guide to the order of each gym, Titan, and Star Boss, as well as how to get yourself a bunch of Eevee’s.