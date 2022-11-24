If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WAT-ER BLAST

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Finizen Location: How to evolve Finizen into Palafin

Who doesn't love dolphins?
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on
Finzen header pokemon scarlet and violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has added a vast number of new pokemon for fans to track down and catch. However, by far one of the coolest and cutest has to be Finizen, the water dolphin pokemon.

This new addition has a high 60% encounter rate, so it shouldn’t take too much work to get once you know where to look. It’s evolution, Palafin, is a whole other issue. For that, you require some special effort.

Two industry experts discuss with starter Pokemon is best.

In this guide, we go through how to evolve Finizen into Palafin, as well as where to find Finizen..

Finizen locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Finizen can be found all around the map, in the water on the coast. Get yourself down to any beach, dock, or waterside property you can find and take to the water, and you’ll find Finizen out there waiting.

Just to prove how widespread the Finizen habitat is, you can check out this map below:

Finzen habitat pokemon scarlet and violet
As you can see, you can get a Finizen across the perimeter of the map.

How to evolve Finizen into Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have your Finizen, you’ll obviously want to evolve it right? To do so, you’ll need to head to the Union Circle with other players. Only in the Union Circle can Finizen evolve, so don’t go pumping rare candies into it unless you’re in the multiplayer mode.

Once you’re in the Union Circle, all you have to do is level up Finizen to level 38. As soon as you do, it will start to evolve.

That’s it for evolving Finizen into Palafin. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, take a look at our guide to the order of each gym, Titan, and Star Boss, as well as how to get yourself a bunch of Eevee’s.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly subscription!

Your support helps keep VG247 a kick-ass, no BS destination for discussion of the biggest topics in video games. Join today to unlock:

  • Ad-free browsing
  • Monthly Letter from Editor Tom Orry
  • Commenting Flair
  • Merch Discounts
See more information

Comments

More On Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch