Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dunsparce Location: How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce

Pokemon Scarlet and Violetis absolutely covered with numerous pokemon, some new, some old. Dunsparce is one such returning pokemon, a strange normal type with even stranger evolution requirements.

Dunsparce has a high 60% encounter rate, so it’s one you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding. Its evolution, Dudunsparce, is vastly more complicated. For that, you’ll need to fulfil several special requirements.

In this guide, we go through how to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce, as well as where to find Dunsparce..

Dunsparce locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dunsparce can be found all around the map, in the grass, forest, cave, and lake biomes. While their encounter rate is somewhat high, they will quickly dig underground and escape, so you’ll really need to keep an eye out for a Dunsparce if you’re on the hunt for one.

For a detailed guide of where to look for a DUnsparce, refer to the in-game habitat map below:

There's plenty of space to search through!

How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have your Dunsparce, you may be confused as to how to evolve it. Dunsparce has a strange requirement to evolve, needing Hyper Drill to be one of its learnt moves before it can become Dudunsparce.

If you forget it, your Dunsparce will not evolve.

Here’s the interesting thing with Dudunsparce: there are two variations. One has two extra segments, while the other has three, and there’s no surefire way to know if your Dunsparce will evolve into a two or three segment Dudunsparce. Dataminers have determined it’s roughly a 25% chance, so you’ll have to bash your head against the Dunsparce evolution progress if you want both variations.

That's it for evolving Dunsparce into Dudunsparce.