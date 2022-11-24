If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
DRILL DOWN INTO IT

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dunsparce Location: How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce

Two or three segments, which will you get?
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on
Dunsparce header pokemon scarlet and violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violetis absolutely covered with numerous pokemon, some new, some old. Dunsparce is one such returning pokemon, a strange normal type with even stranger evolution requirements.

Dunsparce has a high 60% encounter rate, so it’s one you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding. Its evolution, Dudunsparce, is vastly more complicated. For that, you’ll need to fulfil several special requirements.

Two industry experts discuss with starter Pokemon is best.

In this guide, we go through how to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce, as well as where to find Dunsparce..

Dunsparce locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dunsparce can be found all around the map, in the grass, forest, cave, and lake biomes. While their encounter rate is somewhat high, they will quickly dig underground and escape, so you’ll really need to keep an eye out for a Dunsparce if you’re on the hunt for one.

For a detailed guide of where to look for a DUnsparce, refer to the in-game habitat map below:

Dunsparce habitat pokemon scarlet and violet
There's plenty of space to search through!

How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have your Dunsparce, you may be confused as to how to evolve it. Dunsparce has a strange requirement to evolve, needing Hyper Drill to be one of its learnt moves before it can become Dudunsparce.

Dunsparce learns Hyper Drill at level 32, which means you must learn it at that milestone if you want it to evolve at level 33. If you forget it, your Dunsparce will not evolve.

Here’s the interesting thing with Dudunsparce: there are two variations. One has two extra segments, while the other has three, and there’s no surefire way to know if your Dunsparce will evolve into a two or three segment Dudunsparce. Dataminers have determined it’s roughly a 25% chance, so you’ll have to bash your head against the Dunsparce evolution progress if you want both variations.

That’s it for evolving Dunsparce into Dudunsparce. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, take a look at our guide to the order of each gym, Titan, and Star Boss, as well as how to get yourself a bunch of Eevee’s.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly subscription!

Your support helps keep VG247 a kick-ass, no BS destination for discussion of the biggest topics in video games. Join today to unlock:

  • Ad-free browsing
  • Monthly Letter from Editor Tom Orry
  • Commenting Flair
  • Merch Discounts
See more information

Comments

More On Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch