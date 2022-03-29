Pokemon Go will host another Community Day Classic event and it stars Mudkip

Niantic will host a Pokemon Go Community Day Classic event featuring Mudkip in April.

This event is separate from Stufful Community Day which takes place on April 23.

The Mudkip Community Day Classic will go live on April 10 and will last from 2pm -5pm local time.

During this time, Mudkip will appear more frequently in the wild and you may even encounter a shiny one. If you Evolve Mudkip's evolution Marshtomp during the event or up to two hours after the event, you will get a Swampert that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

There will be a Community Day-exclusive Special Research Story revolving around Mudkip which will set you back $1 or your local currency. Also, there’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 850 PokeCoins, featuring 15 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, 1 Elite Fast TM, and 1 Remote Raid Pass. A bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost available only during the event.

As far as bonuses are concerned, you can expect 3× Catch XP, three-hour incense and Lure Modules, and a surprise photobomb when taking snapshots.

Along with the two Community Days, April will be a busy month for Pokemon Go players.

There will be ab April Fools’ event happening on Friday, April 1; an All-Hands Rocket Retreat which will see more Team Rocket characters appearing will take place April 3-17; the Spring into Spring themed-event kicks off April 12 and runs through April 18; and finally, Sustainability Week takes place April 20-25 during which time players can expect another Pokemon originally discovered in the Alola region make its debut.

Right now and until April 5, Tapu Lele is appearing in five-star raids and will be followed by Therian Forme Thundurus on April 12. April 26 will see Tapu Bulu come to five-star raids, and on May 3, Therian Forme Landorus will be ready for you to beat.

During Raid Hour on Wednesdays, you can expect Therian Forme Thundurus on April 6, Tapu Bulu on April 13 and April 20, and Therian Forme Landorus on April 27.

Also, a new adventure sync widget will be available for Android devices in early April. Already available for iOS, when you enable Adventure Sync, you have the option to add a widget to your device’s home screen so you can track your progress when hatching Eggs.