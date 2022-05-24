Pokemon Go is getting Ultra Beasts, according to this tease starring Nihilego

Ultra Beasts are coming to Pokemon Go at some point in the future, according to this teaser video released by Niantic.

Introduced in Gen 7, Nihilego is an Ultra Beast that resembles a jellyfish and is one of 11 currently known Ultra Beasts part of Pokemon lore.

Ultra Beasts are a group of extradimensional Pokemon that come from space and appear via Ultra Wormholes in Alola. They are rather combative and drawn to those who have also passed through an Ultra Wormhole, due to residual energy.

When encountered in the wild, most Poke Balls have difficulty catching them, but Beast Balls can as they were designed to catch these creatures. The only caveat is you can't use them to catch a Pokemon that isn't an Ultra Beasts.

If that's the case, Beast Balls may also be coming to the game.

The teaser video also shows what looks to be a member of the Ultra Recon Squad. This group came to the Alola region from a world beyond an Ultra Wormhole. The group's main goal is to investigate Ultra Wormholes and Ultra Beasts and return "the light that was stolen from their home" by Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon Necrozma.

How all of this will factor into the game remains to be seen, but it's possible - we're just guessing here - a quest involving the Ultra Beasts could go live during Pokemon Go Fest 2022 in June.

But that's just speculation on our part because as of now, Pokemon Go Fest 2022 sounds like it will be busy enough without adding Ultra Beasts into the mix that weekend. We could be wrong though, so don't hedge your bets on our musings.