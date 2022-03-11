Pokemon Go Festival of Colors event will see the debut of Oricorio

The next event for Pokemon Go will be the Festival of Colors and it kicks off next week on March 15 and runs until March 20.

As part of the Season of Alola, the event will see the debut of Oricorio, the Dancing Pokemon. The Oricorio you encounter will be of different styles depending on where they were caught in the world.

You will find Baile Style Oricorio in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Pom-Pom Style Oricorio will appear in the Americas, Pa’u Style Oricorio is coming to African, Asian, Pacific and the Caribbean islands, and Sensu Style Oricorio will be appearing in the Asia-Pacific region.

The event will feature a Collection Challenge which upon completion will earn you 20,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with Oricorio.

During the event, the following Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, and you may even encounter a shiny: Drowzee, Horsea, Gligar, Slugma, Taillow, Trapinch, Turtwig, Croagunk, Fletchling, and Oricorio.

If you are lucky, Beautifly, Dustox, and Alomomola might show up.

One star raids during this time will feature Jigglypuff, Torchic, Treecko, Mudkip, and Rockruff. In three star raids, you can expect Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Chansey, Unbreon, and Druddigon. The star of the five star raid will be Therian Forme Tornadus and Lopunny will appear in mega raids.

Field Research task encounters will include Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Alolan Grimer, Castform, Sunny Form Castform, Rainy Form Castform, Snowy Form Castform, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, and Trash Cloak Burmy. If you’re lucky, you might encounter your region's version of Oricorio.

Completing certain Field Research tasks during this time will earn you Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Have fun, trainers.