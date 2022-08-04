If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Pokemon Go Fest: Sapporo will feature a Global Challenge and Ultra Unlock

Participate from home.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

While Trainers in Japan are participating in Pokemon Go Fest: Sapporo this weekend, you can join in from home by completing a Global Challenge.

Should the Global Challenges prove successful, you and other Trainers will receive upgraded bonuses during the upcoming Bug Out event happening August 10-16.

Plus, additional bonuses will be unlocked for Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day on Saturday, August 13.

The Global Challenge will kick off alongside Pokemon Go Fest: Sapporo on Friday, August 5, and completing it will also unlock 2× Stardust for catching Pokemon during the remainder of the Global Challenge period, ending on Sunday, August 7.

There will also be a special Collection Challenge. From Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, a selection of Pokemon appearing at Pokemon Go Fest: Sapporo will appear in the wild.

So, keep an eye out for Paras, Bellsprout, Hoppip, Sunkern, Sunshine Form Cherrim, and Cottonee during the event. Catch them all and you will complete this Collection Challenge.

Later this month is the Pokemon Go Fest finale. Taking place on Saturday, August 27, the grand finale will feature four Legendary Beasts: Nihilego, Pheromosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree.

Comments

