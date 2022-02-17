Pokemon Go Community Days for March through May dated

Niantic Labs has announced the dates for the next three Pokemon Go Community Days.

While the featured Pokemon have yet to be revealed, it's at least nice to know when the Community Days are coming so we can make plans ahead of time.

However, the buzz around the internet points to either Chespin, Fennekin, or Froakie being the March Community Day Pokemon. But, since Niantic has yet to announce the Pokemon, it's all just collective guessing at this point.

Here are the dates for the next three Community Days: Sunday, March 13; Saturday, April 23; and Saturday, May 21.

There will be plenty of things to do in the game while you wait on the next Community Day, though.

Starting tomorrow, February 18, and running until February 25 is the GO Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally event. During this time, you’ll be able to complete research tasks to earn PokeBalls and catch Pokemon like Hisuian Voltorb and Amoonguss. Plus, Hisuian Electrode will be making its debut.

A new avatar item will be available during this time, and it's modeled after the iconic and mysterious character known as Ball Guy. Basically, it will work like a mask and cover your face and head. You pretty much look like a PokeBall with eyes and a big grin.

During the event, Timed Research that rewards Poké Balls will be available.

Also right now, the Season of Heritage is going on, and coming soon to the game is Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh.

Ticket holders for the Johto Tour coming up on February 26 who complete Pokemon Go Tour: Johto’s Special Research will unlock a new Masterwork Research line, which is designed to be completed over a long period of time.

By progressing through this Masterwork Research, Trainers can encounter these Legendary Shadow Pokémon. Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia give off an aura that has never been seen before, and when purified, that aura seems to change.

Ticket holders will be able to obtain both Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh regardless of whether they pick Gold or Silver or Pokémon GO Tour: Johto.

The Johto Tour will feature two different versions of the ticketed experience: Gold Version and Silver Version. Each version will have its own version-exclusive Pokemon, increased chance of certain Pokemon encounters, and a chance to encounter a certain Shiny Pokemon for the first time. Once you pick your version, you can’t change your choice.