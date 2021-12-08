Pokemon Go players will soon be able to participate in the Johto Tour either remotely or in person.

Niantic has provided information on what to expect during the Johto event celebrating Pokemon Gold and Silver, during which you will be choosing between the two versions.

Gold and Silver were released in the west back in 2000 for Game Boy Color, and introduced the second generation which came with 100 new species of Pokemon.

In the ticketed version of Pokemon Go Tour: Johto, each choice will feature version-exclusive Pokemon. You must choose either Gold or Silver before the event begins, and you won’t be able to change your version later.

Because of this, in order to complete the event’s Collection Challenges, you’ll need to trade with friends who have the other event version. Luckily, to help players accomplish this task, version-exclusive Pokemon will be attracted to Incense during event hours. Additionally, you’ll have a greater chance of encountering certain Shiny Pokemon depending on which version you choose.

Should you choose the Gold version, Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine will be attracted to Incense. You will also have an increased chance of encountering Shiny versions of Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Spinarak, Igglybuff, Natu, Hoppip, Sunkern, Misdreavus, Wobbuffet, Gligar, Shuckle, Teddiursa, Swinub, Mantine, and Ho-Oh.

Silver–exclusive Pokemon attracted to Incense will be Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy. You will also have an increased chance of encountering Shiny versions of Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Ledyba, Cleffa, Sudowoodo, Hoppip, Yanma, Pineco, Delibird, Skarmory, Houndour, Phanpy, Miltank, Larvitar, and Lugia.

Your collection skills will result in an encounter with Celebi who will know a special move when caught during the event. So, trading with a friend who chose the other version will be important.

The ticketed event will also feature Special Research, and after completion, you will have access to an exclusive Masterwork Research line. More details on this "difficult and rewarding" research will be provided at a later date.

Tickets, which will run you $11.99 or your regional equivalent, are now live for the global event, but more details on when tickets for the in-person event go live will be provided another time.

If you purchase a Pokemon Go Tour: Johto ticket by the following dates, you’ll also receive access to the Season of Heritage’s January and February Timed Research:

Purchase by Monday, January 10, 2022 local time, to get both the January and February Timed Research.

Purchase by Thursday, February 10, 2022 local time, to get only the February Timed Research.

It all kicks off on Saturday, February 26, and goes from 9am-9pm local time.

On Sunday, February 27, the in-person event will be held at a few select locations and you will take your next step on your journey with the appearance of Pokemon from the Kanto region.

Ticket holders for both the at-home and live event will be able to experience all Pokemon from the Johto region appearing in the wild, in raids, and in encounters after research tasks. These Pokemon will also be attracted to Incense, will hatch from Eggs and will be obtainable via Evolution during this time.

Some Pokemon originally discovered in Johto will be hatching from 7 km Eggs, and during the event, some Pokemon usually exclusive to certain regions in the world will also be appearing in raids worldwide.

All Pokemon originally discovered in the Johto region will be available in their Shiny forms, some of them for the first time in the game. This includes the featured Unown (G, O, T, U, R, and J) which will appear when using Incense. In addition, you’ll be more likely to encounter certain Shiny Pokemon in the wild depending on your choice of Gold or Silver.

Other benefits during the event include: a free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes in the shop, eggs will require one-quarter their normal Hatch Distance, you’ll earn twice the Candy for hatching Eggs, you’ll earn extra Candy when catching featured Johto Pokemon, you’ll get up to nine free Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms, and you will receive an exclusive in-game medal to commemorate the event.

As with all events, be sure to take a snapshot for a surprise, and expect special stickers to drop when spinning PokeStops.

If you aren't keen on purchasing a ticket, all Trainers, regardless of whether they purchase a ticket or not, will find Pokemon such as Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Togepi hatching from 2 km Eggs received by spinning PokeStop. You will also be able to complete Timed Research related to Trainer Battles.