Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players can meet Legendary Pokemon in Ramanas Park

Ramanas Park is a place where you will encounter Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Releasing on November 19, on the day of the release,you will be able to visit Ramanas Park and have a chance at encountering Legendary Pokemon.

New to this release, Ramanas Park is a facility you can visit after entering the Hall of Fame. In the rose-filled park, you will find caves dotted throughout, and the chambers inside feature a mysterious atmosphere. Here is where you will encounter Legendary Pokemon.

Some of these Legendary Pokemon can only be encountered in one game version or the other, but you can still try to get them on your team through other means, such as by trading with other Trainers.

Examples of Legendary Pokemon you can encounter are Mewtwo and Rayquaza. In Brilliant Diamond, the Legendaries are Raikou, Entei, Suicune, and Ho-Oh. Those with Shining Pearl can encounter Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia.

Inside the rooms of Ramanas Park are pedestals, and it’s said that if you insert the corresponding slate into a pedestal, a Legendary Pokemon will appear. It’s unclear exactly how these slates can be obtained, so you’ll have to do some research as you explore the Sinnoh region.

In order to play this content, it will be necessary to install updated data which is to be available upon the game’s release.

There is also a perk for the game if you have played Pokemon Sword and Shield or Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu.

If you have save data from one of the aforementioned games on your Nintendo Switch system when you start Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you’ll be able to get a Mythical Pokemon within the game.

To befriend this Mythical creature, if you have saved data from Sword or Shield, you will need to speak to a gentleman in the flower field located on the southwest end of Floaroma Town to get the Mythical Pokemon Jirachi as a companion.

If you have saved data from Let’s Go, Pikachu or Eevee, speak to a madame in the flower field located on the southwest end of Floaroma Town to get the Mythical Pokemon Mew as a companion.

If you have more than one save data from the qualifying games, you can only receive one Jirachi and one Mew in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl.

On launch day, version 1.1.0 will be released. In It, communication functions will be added for the Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, Union Room, and Mystery Gift. This update will also implement the Hall of Fame so you will want to make sure you update on day one.

Interactions using local and internet communication in the Union Room will be limited to two players. You’ll be able to battle, trade, or mix records in the Union Room at first, but a future update is planned to enable greeting and Capsule Decoration functions as well.

Some in-game movies and animation will be added including the title demo that plays when the software is booted up and the ending movie, will be implemented.

Noted issues will also be fixed, so again be sure your game is updated.

Additionally, future updates are planned to enable Link Trades at the Global Wonder Station (GWS) in Jubilife City, as well as Link Battles via the Colosseum function in Pokemon Centers.