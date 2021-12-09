Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl top six million sales in a week

Nintendo finally bowed to the incessant demands of Sinnoh fans this year, and out-sourced the remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl to a new team. The results, it's fair to say, were mixed: the revamps of Game Freak's classic Gen 4 DS titles are faithful, basic remakes – for better and worse – per our own Alex Donaldson.

But Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have sold extraordinarily well, despite the mixed reaction from critics and consumers worldwide. The titles – developed for the first time by non-Game Freak studio, ILCA – have sold over 6 million units worldwide between them in their first week on sale (per Famitsu). Not a bad start for the games' lives, by any means.

If you need a benchmark to measure this success against, these figures not only beat out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 5 million in a week, it's over double that of Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee's 3 million in a week.

Compared to other mainline Pokemon games, though, we heard back in 2019, the last mainline releases in the Pokemon series achieve a similar goal when Pokemon Sword and Shield also sold over 6 million copies in a week. This is up from Pokemon X and Y's 4 million ina week back on Nintendo 3DS.

The numbers are lower, however, than Pokemon Sun and Moon, which sold 7.2 million in their first week on sale. People just loved that Hawaiian setting, huh?

If you're playing the games yourself, you may be interested in checking out our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl guides – from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Grand Underground guides to how to get Mystery Gift Pokemon, we've got all the bases covered.