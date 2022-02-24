Pokemon Presents set for Sunday, February 27 which is Pokemon Day

The Pokemon Company has announced it will host a Pokemon Presents presentation on Sunday, February 27.

This is also Pokemon Day, and during this time, the latest information on the franchise will be delivered.

The presentation will start at 6am PT/9am ET/2pm UK, and you will be able to tune-in via the official YouTube channel.

Pokemon Day is an annual event to celebrate the anniversary of the Pokemon franchise. Various Pokemon games will be celebrating Pokemon Day, with Pokemon Unite hosting a special event which will see Hoopa being added alongside challenges and special battles.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will add a Colosseum For Pokemon Day. Here, you can battle with friends using custom rule sets.

For those still playing Pokemon Sword and Shield, players can battle and capture Gigantamax versions of Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur in the wild area of the game.

Pokemon Masters EX will add May and Latias as a Sync Pair from February 28, and as of press time, it's unknown what will be going on for Pokemon Day in Pokemon Go. However, the GO Tour: Johto event is going on that weekend, and the Japanese Pokemon Twitter account states to expect an announcement on Saturday, February 26 so players could be for a surprise of sorts.

Many of the Pokemon events celebrating Pokemon Day are currently live, so be sure to log into your chosen game so you don't miss out on anything.