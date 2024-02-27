Pokemon Day brought a flurry of news, including details on Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, Pokemon Unite, and more

Today is Pokemon Day 2024, and it kicked off with a Pokemon Presents presentation full of news on everyone’s favorite Pocket Monsters.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, the president and CEO of The Pokemon Company, hosted the presentation, and if you missed it, you can watch it below.

Pokémon Presents | 2.27.2024 Pokemon Presents: Pokemon Day 2024 - all the news!

Alongside the announcements of Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, we were given news on an event coming to Pokemon Go, information on a new series of Tera Raid Battles for Scarlet and Violet, and something fun for Pokemon Cafe ReMix. Additionally, there were updates about Pokemon Masters EX, Pokemon UNITE, and Pokemon Sleep.

Coming to Android and iOS is Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket. In it, you will collect digital cards and compete in quick battles with streamlined rules. You can open two booster packs daily at no cost and collect digital cards featuring artwork from the past and brand-new cards exclusive to the upcoming game. You will also find Immersive Cards allowing you to “leap” into the world of card illustrations.

This free-to-start app is coming to iOS and Android devices in 2024.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now enjoy a series of seven-star Tera Raid Battles. Starting this week, you can face off against Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise—each of which has the Mightiest Mark—for a chance to add them to your team.

Venusaur will run from February to March 5, Blastoise from March 6-12, and Charizard will run from March 13-17.

Pokemon Masters EX is getting new sync pairs. Look for Geeta and Glimmora and Silver (Champion) and Tyranitar in their featured sync pair scout, as well as the arrival of master sync pair Sygna Suit Gladion and Magearna.

If you missed adding Lillie (Anniversary 2021) and Lunala and Sygna Suit Lusamine and Necrozma to your team during their past appearances, their Master Fair Scouts will be returning as well.

An in-game event is currently running, and if you complete it, you can add Riley and Lucario to your team. There’s also a special log-in gift of 3,000 no-cost gems, and the long-awaited photo creator is coming to the game.

Also announced today was news of more Pokemon coming to Pokemon UNITE. A special event where you can earn Miraidon’s Unite license is underway, and Falinks and Ceruledge will soon join the roster.

In commemoration of Pokemon Day, you can participate in the Prize Machine Event that features opportunities to obtain popular Holowear like Sunshine Style: Venusaur at no cost and other prizes. Additionally, if you watch the Pokemon Presents video posted above, you’ll see a gift code granting you a three-day limited license for Miraidon.

Those tracking their nighttime patterns with Pokemon Sleep will be pleased to know that Raikou is coming to the app in March and that Entei and Suicune will follow later.

Raikou will arrive via an event where you will collect samples of the Pokemon’s mane and exchange them for Raikou Incense. You can then use the incense to research Raikou’s various sleep styles.

During this time, electric-type helper Pokemon will be particularly effective, so you might want to wake Electric-type helpers such as Pikachu, Raichu, Jolteon, Pichu, Mareep, Flaaffy, and Ampharos to get ready.

The Pokemon Company is looking into functions and rewards that will allow Pokemon Sleep beginners to research Raikou’s sleeping styles and befriend them.

More details and the event’s start date are coming in a later update.

There’s also a log-in bonus available now where you can collect a gift of Poke Biscuits and Diamonds.

And finally, Pokemon Cafe ReMix players can now collect Gimmighoul Coins by completing certain puzzles. There are also new outfits available for Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

The first of a pair of bingo events has just started, too. By participating in these events, you can have the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon join your staff.

So, there you have it - plenty of Pokemon news for fans of the weird little creatures. Here’s hoping you have fun during your new adventures.