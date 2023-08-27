Pokemon Sleep isn't sleeping on the job, as it hits 10 million downloads

Pokemon Sleep seems to be doing pretty alright for itself, as it's just hit 10 million downloads.

To be honest, you could probably slap the word Pokemon on just about anything and it will do well. So why would an app all about getting Pokemon to help you to sleep be any different? The Pokemon Company is also offering an in-game commemorative gift to celebrate the achievement, which you can already download now. You have quite a while to get the gift, as it will be available right up to September 22. The gift includes 1000 sleep points, a Good Camp ticket, five Poke Biscuits, and three Ingredient Tickets of an S rank. As noted in a press release, the Good Camp ticket will help "aid your research and help you raise Snorlax, a core component of the gameplay."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

On top of the gift, there's an in-game Good Sleep Day event on the way soon. Starting August 30, and ending September 1, "Drowsy Power will be multiplied by 1.5 during the event, except on the day of the full moon (Thursday, August 31), when Drowsy Power will be multiplied by two." You might be able to bring in more Pokemon or see rarer sleep styles as the Drowsy Power gets stronger. Good Sleep Day events are also planned to be a regular occurrence, once a month in fact, always for three days: "on the day of the full moon and the days before and after it."

Pokemon Sleep was first announced back in 2019, but we basically didn't hear anything about it again until earlier this year. It finally launched back in July, but to be honest, it might be the most boring Pokemon product ever released.

The Pokemon Company also confirmed earlier this month that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC, The Teal Mask, is releasing September 13.