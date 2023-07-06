Embark on a dreamy adventure: Pre-registration now open for Pokemon Sleep

Can’t get ahold of real-life Sleep Powder? Need someone to use Hypnosis on you? That might not be realistic, but Pokemon Sleep could help your insomnia.

The Pokemon Company announced today that pre-registration has started for Pokemon Sleep, its sleep tracker app that has been in the works since 2019.

How to play Pokemon Sleep

Turning sleep into something fun, Pokemon Sleep uses your smartphone or Pokemon Go Plus +. Putting either device beside your pillow allows the app to track the results of your sleep by showing the sleep styles of Pokemon that appeared on your screen.

You will then work with Pokemon Sleep researcher Professor Neroli to record your snoozes in the Sleep Style Dex. The more sleep you get, the more Pokemon you will meet and the bigger Snorlax becomes, and you will also discover more sleep styles. Snorlax can also be raised during the day.

The app catgorizes sleep into three types: Dozing, Snoozing, and Slumbering. Pokemon whose sleeping pattern matches your sleep type will gather around Snorlax. After you have studied the sleep styles of the gathered Pokemon, you can give them Poke Biscuits that make them friendlier, and the Pokemon will become able to join you as helpers.

You will also be assigned a "sleep score" based on how long you have slept. You get 100 points when you have slept for at least 8.5 hours. The longer you sleep, the greater Snorlax’s Drowsy Power will become, dertermining how many Pokemon gather each time you wake up.

During the day, helper Pokemon gather Berries to give to Snorlax, and can activate skills to support you in raising Snorlax. Helper Pokemon can gather Berries even during times of the day when Pokemon Sleep is not being played.

Every Monday, you will choose a new site to move to and encounter a new Snorlax to raise there. This begins a new week of sleep research, and the Pokemon encountered will differ depending on the area you are in. More Pokemon may come to sleep on the weekends, and there may even be rarer species than usual.

You can also register another player as a friend to share their sleep duration and sleep type with them, as well as information like the number of sleep styles studied and the Pokemon in their helper teams. You can also get rewards for reviewing your friends' sleep research.

Inside the Pokemon Go Plus + device, there's a nightcap-wearing Pikachu that you can meet in Pokemon Sleep when the device is paired with Pokemon Sleep. Usually, players build teams of five from the Pokemon met in Pokemon Sleep, but the nightcap-wearing Pikachu can fill in as a sixth team member.

Also, if you connect your Pokemon Go Plus + device to Pokemon Go and spin PokeStops, the device will keep a record of it and give you Berries when connected to Pokemon Sleep.

If you feel like turning your sleep into entertainment, pre-register for Pokemon Sleep on Google Play for Android mobile devices.

The app is expected for global release sometime this summer.