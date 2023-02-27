You're not dreaming: Pokemon Sleep is actually out later this year

After many years, The Pokemon Company has finally shown off Pokemon Sleep, and it's actually coming out this year.

"We know we've kept you all waiting, but at last we can bring Pokemon Sleep to you later this year," chief operating officer of The Pokemon Company Takato Utsunomiya said after showing off a new trailer for the long awaited Pokemon Sleep. First revealed almost four years ago in 2019, we haven't heard a peep out of it (maybe it need a few more hours of shuteye), but this re-reveal has finally show us what exactly you do in the app outside of just sleeping.

This particular Pokemon adventure takes place on a small island, where you'll be spending some time with a new Pokemon professor, called Professor Neroli. Together, through you literally just sleeping, you'll be researching different kinds of sleep. If you leave your phone by your pillow, like other sleep tracking apps it will record, measure, and analyze your sleep. It being Pokemon, there are of course "types" of sleep, with three main ones to be found: dozing, snoozing, and slumbering.

Different Pokemon will apparently have different sleeping styles, and depending on your sleeping style, different Pokemon might gather around the sleeping Snorlax on your island. There are rarer sleeping styles too, such as goofy or droopy-eared, so you'll be tasked with researching the different types.

It's due to launch on Android and iOS later this year, and there's even some optional hardware you can get with it. While it's a silly name, the Pokemon Go Plus + (it's the plus sign that's the addition to the name) is an updated version of Pokemon Go Plus that will have functionality with Pokemon Sleep. Inside it is a Pikachu that joins you in your slumber, which can sing you lullabies. You can use the device as an alternative to your phone to leave in your bed with you to help track your sleep. The device will also work with Pokemon Go the same way as the original does, so you can use it to catch Pokemon and spin stops. More functionality for Pokemon Go will be coming later on too, and linking it to the app will net you a special Snorlax with a sleeping cap.

Nintendo also showed off some DLC that will be coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the first part of which will release this autumn.