Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Evolution Stone locations: Dusk Stone, Dawn Stone, Shiny Stone, more

Evolution is a fundamental part of Pokemon, whether it's by leveling up, trading with friends, or applying one of the many Evolution Stones you can find in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, like the Dusk Stone, Shiny Stone, and Dawn Stone.

The original Generation 4 games introduced a few new ways to evolve your Pokemon with stones, so it makes sense that some of the coolest and most powerful creatures in the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes make use of these rare items.

If you’re trying to add the awesome Gallade or the eerie Froslass to your team, then you need to track down a Dawn Stone.

Or if you want to make use of the beastly Honchkrow or the special-attacking powerhouse Mismagius, you need to search for a Dusk Stone.

Finally, to get the sleep and Toxic-specialist Roserade or the flying-flincher Togekiss on your roster, a Shiny Stone is what you need.

But those are just the new stones introduced with the originals. Throughout Sinnoh, you can still find the classic Evolution stones like the Fire Stone, Thunder Stone, Water Stone and Leaf Stone.

Here’s everything you need to know about which Pokemon need Evolution stones in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as where to get them.

This info is based on our experience with the original Diamond and Pearl, and we’ll update this page if anything is different.

Evolution Stone Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Evolution Stone Pokemon Evolved Pokemon Evolution Stone Evolves From Gallade Dawn Stone Male Kirlia Froslass Dawn Stone Female Snorunt Honchkrow Dusk Stone Murkrow Mismagius Dusk Stone Misdreavus Togekiss Shiny Stone Togetic Roserade Shiny Stone Roselia Magnezone Thunder Stone (Or raise level at Mt Coronet) Magneton Flareon Fire Stone Eevee Vaporeon Water Stone Eevee Jolteon Thunder Stone Eevee Leafeon Leaf Stone Eevee Raichu Thunder Stone Pikachu Clefable Moon Stone Clefairy

Where do you find a Dusk Stone in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Since there are two awesome Pokemon that evolve with the Dusk Stone, it’s a good thing that there are two Dusk Stones to find in the Diamond and Pearl overworld.

The first is in the Galactic Warehouse area on the left-hand side of Veilstone City. You need to grab the Storage Key from the battle with Jupiter at Lake Acuity first, but once you’ve got it, the Dusk Stone is just inside.

Next, after the Elite Four there’s a new area you can access in Victory Road. You need Strength to get to it and it's easier if you Rock Climb from the exit, but it’s on the right-hand wall in the final room of Victory Road.

Inside, go all the way up to the top on the left-hand side and push aside the simple Strength puzzle rocks to get at the Pokeball.

Where do you find a Dawn Stone in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

When you can use Surf outside of battle, you can grab a Dawn Stone from Mt Coronet. Head into Mt Coronet from the Route 207 to the north of Oreburgh City.

Go to the bottom of the screen, then surf on the patch of water next to the smashable rocks. On the other side is a Dawn Stone.

Next, after you’ve defeated the Elite Four you can get another Dawn Stone from Route 225 next to the Survival Area. Use Rock Climb on the northern wall at the top of the route, and you can grab an item Pokeball after you’ve beaten the trainer guarding it.

Where do you find a Shiny Stone in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

The last of the new stones, the Shiny Stone can be found in a couple of places, and the first is pretty easy.

Once you reach Canalave City you can hitch a boat to the Iron Islands, a secondary story area where you can battle Team Galactic with the Lucario trainer Riley.

As you make your way through the abandoned mine on the Iron Islands with Riley, there’s an item Pokeball to your right when you reach the exit to the mine. Grab it for a free Shiny Stone.

Next, in the post-game after you’ve defeated the Elite Four you can find another Shiny Stone on Route 228 above the Resort Area if you use the Mach Bike.

Where do you find a Fire Stone in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Inside the Fuego Ironworks building, you can find a Fire Stone next to the far right wall. As you make your way through the spinning floor tiles, once you get to the right-hand wall, you’ll hit a red barrel.

Carefully turn around and run up towards the top right corner of the room and pick up the Pokeball to grab a Fire Stone.

You can also get Fire Stones from digging bulging walls in the Grand Underground.

Where do you find a Thunder Stone in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

While you can evolve Magnezone with the special magnetic field at Mt Coronet in Diamond and Pearl, it looks like you can also use the Thunder Stone like in later games.

So while there’s a lot of competition for its use, there’s only one Thunder Stone to be found in the base game overworld.

It’s in Sunyshore City, which isn’t surprising given the speciality of its Gym Leader, Volkner.

You can find the Thunder Stone behind the lighthouse on the right-hand side of Sunyshore City.

Rather than going to the front of the lighthouse, follow the raised bridges over to the right and you’ll find the item Pokeball at the bottom of a long staircase.

After you’ve defeated the Elite Four, you can also find another on Route 229 to the north of the Resort Area.

As with the other elemental stones, you can get more Thunder Stones from digging out the bulging walls you come across in the Grand Underground.

Where do you find a Water Stone in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

There are a couple of Water Stones to be found in the Diamond and Pearl overworld, and as you’d guess, they’re both on water routes.

Starting on the left-hand side of Route 213, surf downwards into the rocky water area filled with trainers and make your way all the way to the right.

Walk over the wet island with the sailor, then go up past the potential double battle to grab the Pokeball from the island - it has a Water Stone inside.

Next, there’s a hidden Water Stone on Route 230 that needs Rock Smash to acquire.

Half way through the water on Route 230 there’s a big island. Climb the stairs and go over to the right-hand side of the grass. There’s a smashable rock at the top of the small staircase you can destroy.

Press A behind where you smashed the rock to snag a second Water Stone.

If that's not enough for you, you can also find Water Stones from digging at bulging walls in the Grand Underground.

Where do you find a Leaf Stone in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Again, after you’ve grabbed the Surf HM from Celestic Town and defeated Crasher Wake’s deadly Floatzel and Fantina’s uber-powerful Mismagius to be able to use it outside of battle, you can grab a Leaf Stone from the hidden part of Floaroma Meadow.

Go to the Fuego Ironworks, then surf over the patch of water at the bottom end of the screen outside.

Walk through to the Floaroma Meadow and in the flowerbeds in front of you there should be a Leaf Stone.

To get more Leaf Stones, you can also dig at bulging walls in the Grand Underground.

Where do you find a Moon Stone in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Those mischievous Clefairy in Mt Coronet have a small chance of coming bundled with their own evolution item: the Moon Stone.

Keep catching them, and you should eventually find one holding a free Moon Stone to evolve it!

That's not the most reliable method though, so like with the basic stones above, you can head to the Grand Underground to dig for more Moon Stones.

For more on these Generation 4 remakes, check out our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl review!