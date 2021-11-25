Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Mystery Gift unlock location

So you’ve bought your brand-new copy of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, grabbed your bonus code, and want to redeem it. But where do you find the Mystery Gift option in the menu?

In older games, the Mystery Gift function used to appear on the start menu when you booted up Pokemon right from the start of your adventure.

However, in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Mystery Gift is now located in the “X Menu” - literally the menu that opens when you press the “X” button. But there’s also a catch.

You’ll have to start your journey and explore Sinnoh for “approximately two hours of play time” before you gain access to Mystery Gift once you reach the Jubilife TV building in Jubilife City.

If that’s enough for you, enjoy your new Pokemon game! Or if you want a bit more information on the hoops you need to jump through to unlock Mystery Gift, read on below.

How do you unlock the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Mystery Gift function?

Mystery Gift is the official function Nintendo uses to deliver pre-order items, special item gifts and event Pokemon to players, and can be unlocked when you reach Jubilife City and the Clown blocking the front door of the Jubilife TV building leaves.

On the third floor of the Jubilife TV building, next to the southern wall, speak to the TV producer and choose the option about a WiFi connection.

How do you use the Mystery Gift function in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Once you’ve reached that point in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s story and had the conversation with the TV producer, you can access Mystery Gift from the “X menu” by pressing the “X” button on your Switch.

From there, you can either choose "Get via Internet" or "Get with Code".

If you choose the internet, you can select from the currently active Nintendo events. While if you choose a code, you can enter any you've been given with your purchase of the game.

At launch, players can grab an egg for the legenday water Pokemon, Manaphy.

There are tons of awesome new additions and expansions in these Generation 4 remakes, like the Grand Underground accessible from when you first reach Eterna City.

Or if you want to add some of the region’s coolest Pokemon to your team, here’s where to find Dusk Stones, Dawn Stones, and Shiny Stones.