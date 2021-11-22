Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gym Leaders, Elite Four, and Cynthia Teams

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gym Leaders, Elite Four, and Cynthia TeamsTake on the toughest trainers in Sinnoh
The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gym Leaders are some of the most difficult we’ve ever seen - and that's before you even get to the Elite Four and Champion Cynthia. In an effort to up the challenge, Sinnoh’s strongest trainers have been buffed with specially EV-trained Pokemon, competitive movesets, and tactical item strategies.
Take the first Elite Four trainer, Aaron, for instance. Where in the original Diamond and Pearl his Heracross was pretty vanilla with Swarm for its ability, in the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes it makes use of the Guts ability and a held Flame Orb to massively boost its attack stat.
Combine that with the addition of Facade to its moveset - which doubles to 140 base power when the user has a status condition - and you’re dealing with a real powerhouse.
This is just an idea of the new kinds of challenges you face as you challenge Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s Gym Leaders, let alone the Elite Four and Cynthia.
While it was always Mars’s Purugly that gave me the most trouble back in the day, here are the updated teams for all the Gym Leaders in Sinnoh.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gym Leaders Teams
Just like in every classic Pokemon game, there are 8 Gym Leaders to face as you continue your adventure through Sinnoh.
Each Gym Leader has their type speciality, of course. But unlike some of the older games in the series, the super-effective type coverage of their movesets is a lot more varied.
Trying to take on the Fighting Gym Leader with only a Psychic type could lead to you getting battered with an Expert Belt-boosted Dark type Knock Off, for instance.
Or getting cocky as you try to take advantage of the Steel Gym Leader’s secondary Water weakness could lead to a shock in more ways than one, as a Thunder Fang or Thunderbolt hits you hard.
If you need to train up, you could take a trip into Sinnoh's Grand Underground, or use an evolution stone on one your Pokemon.
We’ve included as much information as possible with each of the Gym Leaders’ Pokemon to give you the edge you need in battle.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Roark Team
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Roark Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Geodude
|12
|Rock/Ground
|Stealth Rock
|Rollout
|Defense Curl
|N/A
|Onix
|12
|Rock/Ground
|Stealth Rock
|Rock Throw
|Bind
|N/A
|Cranidos
|14
|Rock
|Leer
|Bulldoze
|Headbutt
|N/A
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gardenia Team
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Gardenia Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Cherubi
|19
|Grass
|Growth
|Safeguard
|Dazzling Gleam
|Grass Knot
|Turtwig
|19
|Grass
|Reflect
|Work Up
|Razor Leaf
|Grass Knot
|Roserade
|22
|Grass/Poison
|Stun Spore
|Poison Sting
|Grass Knot
|Petal Blizzard
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Maylene Team
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Maylene Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Meditite (Holds Light Clay to make screens last longer)
|27
|Fighting/Psychic
|Light Screen
|Bulk Up
|Flash
|Drain Punch
|Machoke (Holds Expert Belt to deal extra super-effective damage)
|27
|Fighting
|Knock Off
|Rock Tomb
|Low Sweep
|Bulldoze
|Lucario
|30
|Fighting/Steel
|Bulk Up
|Screech
|Metal Claw
|Drain Punch
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Crasher Wake Team
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Crasher Wake Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Gyrados
|27
|Water/Flying
|Crunch
|Ice Fang
|Brine
|Flail
|Quagsire
|27
|Water/Ground
|Rain Dance
|Haze
|Mud Shot
|Scald
|Floatzel
|30
|Aqua Jet
|Bite
|Ice Fang
|Brine
|N/A
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Fantina Team
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Fantina Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Drifblim
|32
|Ghost/Flying
|Will-O-Wisp
|Strength Sap
|Hex
|Fly
|Gengar (Holds Colbur Berry to weaken Dark moves)
|34
|Ghost/Poison
|Sludge Bomb
|Confuse Ray
|Dazzling Gleam
|Shadow Claw
|Mismagius
|36
|Ghost
|Magical Leaf
|Confuse Ray
|Phantom Force
|Dazzling Gleam
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Byron Team
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Byron Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Bronzor
|36
|Steel/Psychic
|Trick Room
|Sandstorm
|Confuse Ray
|Flash Cannon
|Steelix
|36
|Steel/Ground
|Sandstorm
|Earthquake
|Gyro Ball
|Thunder Fang
|Bastiodon
|39
|Rock/Steel
|Flash Cannon
|Stone Edge
|Iron Defense
|Thunderbolt
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Candice Team
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Candice Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Snover (Holds Icy Rock to make hail last longer)
|38
|Grass/Ice
|Avalanche
|Razor Leaf
|Mist
|Water Pulse
|Sneasel (Holds Chople Berry to weaken Fighting Moves)
|38
|Dark/Ice
|Hone Claws
|Metal Claw
|Dig
|Avalanche
|Medicham
|40
|Fighting/Psychic
|Bulk Up
|Brick Break
|Rock Slide
|Ice Punch
|Abomasnow
|42
|Grass/Ice
|Giga Drain
|Blizzard
|Earthquake
|Aurora Veil
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Volkner Team
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Volkner Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Raichu (Holds Shuca Berry to weaken Ground Moves)
|46
|Electric
|Surf
|Volt Switch
|Charge Beam
|Nuzzle
|Ambipom (Holds Chople Berry to weaken Fighting Moves)
|47
|Normal
|Fake Out
|Double Hit
|Thunderbolt
|Last Resort
|Octillery
|47
|Water
|Aurora Beam
|Charge Beam
|Octazooka
|Focus Energy
|Luxray
|49
|Electric
|Crunch
|Iron Tail
|Thunder Fang
|Ice Fang
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Elite Four Teams
After you’ve made it past Sinnoh’s Gym Challenge, the Elite Four awaits. These hardened trainers have competitive teams with awesome type coverage and tailored movesets.
Prepare well and bring your strongest team to have any chance of prevailing.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Aaron Team - Bug Types
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Aaron Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Dustox (Holds Black Sludge to restore health)
|53
|Bug/Poison
|Light Screen
|Toxic
|Bug Buzz
|Moonlight
|Heracross (Holds Flame Orb to activate Guts)
|54
|Bug/Fighting
|Brick Break
|Earthquake
|Rock Slide
|Facade
|Vesiquen
|54
|Bug/Flying
|Aerial Ace
|Acrobatics
|Attack Order
|Defend Order
|Beautifly
|53
|Bug/Flying
|Quiver Dance
|Bug Buzz
|Psychic
|Shadow Ball
|Drapion
|57
|Poison/Dark
|Earthquake
|Cross Poison
|Night Slash
|X-Scissor
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Bertha Team - Rock/Ground Types
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Bertha Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Quagsire
|55
|Water/Ground
|Earthquake
|Surf
|Toxic
|Recover
|Golem (Lives OHKOs because of Sturdy ability)
|56
|Rock/Ground
|Rock Polish
|Earthquake
|Heavy Slam
|Stone Edge
|Sudowoodo
|56
|Rock
|Sucker Punch
|Low Kick
|Head Smash
|Double-Edge
|Whiscash
|55
|Water/Ground
|Bulldoze
|Ice Beam
|Belch
|Hydro Pump
|Hippowdon
|59
|Ground
|Rest
|Ice Fang
|Earthquake
|Crunch
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Flint Team - Fire Types
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Flint Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Rapidash
|58
|Fire
|Hypnosis
|Iron Tail
|Flame Charge
|Poison Jab
|Steelix (Holds Life Orb to boost power at cost of HP)
|57
|Steel/Ground
|Crunch
|Iron Tail
|Fire Fang
|Thunder Fang
|Lopunny
|57
|Normal
|High Jump Kick
|Quick Attack
|Mirror Coat
|Fire Punch
|Drifblim
|58
|Ghost/Flying
|Will-O-Wisp
|Strength Sap
|Minimize
|Baton Pass
|Infernape (Holds Focus Sash to survive on 1 HP)
|61
|Fire/Fighting
|Mach Punch
|Close Combat
|Thunder Punch
|Fire Punch
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Lucian Team - Psychic Types
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Lucian Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Mr Mime (Holds Light Clay to make screens last longer)
|59
|Psychic/Fairy
|Light Screen
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Dazzling Gleam
|Medicham
|60
|Fighting/Psychic
|High Jump Kick
|Zen Headbutt
|Thunder Punch
|Ice Punch
|Alakazam (Can't be damaged by Toxic, Burn, etc)
|60
|Psychic
|Nasty Plot
|Psychic
|Future Sight
|Shock Wave
|Girafarig
|59
|Normal/Psychic
|Trick Room
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Thunderbolt
|Bronzong
|63
|Steel/Psychic
|Trick Room
|Earthquake
|Gyro Ball
|Payback
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Cynthia Team and Weaknesses Strategy
Legendary in the Nuzlocke challenge run community as one of the most difficult Pokemon League Champions to defeat, Cynthia is just as tough in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
Boasting a combination of the Sinnohdex’s hardest hitters and most impenetrable walls on her team, Cynthia requires careful planning to take down, even without self-imposed handicaps.
Her lightning-fast and brutally strong Garchomp now holds a Yache Berry so it can tank an Ice type hit as its most common weakness.
While her special attacking tank, Milotic, holds a Flame Orb to boost its Defence thanks to the Marvel Scale ability. This gives it a formidable trio of 100+ in Defence, Special Defence and Special Attack.
That’s not even mentioning Lucario and Roserade, two of the most dangerous Special Attackers around, and forgetting her difficult-to-damage Spiritomb - which is only weak to Fairy - and bulky, Water-immune Gastrodon.
Cynthia’s Spiritomb and Yache Berry Garchomp make a strong Fairy type like Mr Mime in Diamond or a Huge Power Azumarill an absolute must on your team.
Then, a fast Fire type can outspeed and deal with the Grass type Roserade and Steel type Lucario. Hopefully you have Infernape, or you have to risk using a Fighting type like Medicham, Gallade, or Toxicroak - all of which are slower than Roserade and Lucario. However, Toxicroak also has the added advantage of resisting Grass, Poison, and Fighting, and if it has the Dry Skin ability, is immune to the Water attacks of Milotic and Gastrodon.
Finally, a Grass type is a decent choice against Gastrodon and Milotic, but will get hit hard by Sludge Bomb and Ice Beam, respectively. It might be slow as molasses, but consider evolving a Snover into Abomasnow for a Grass/Ice type which resists Ground and Water and is damaged normally by Ice.
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Cynthia Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Move 3
|Move 4
|Spiritomb
|61
|Ghost/Dark
|Sucker Punch
|Dark Pulse
|Psychic
|Shadow Ball
|Gastrodon
|60
|Water/Ground
|Sludge Bomb
|Earthquake
|Rock Tomb
|Scald
|Roserade
|60
|Grass/Poison
|Sludge Bomb
|Dazzling Gleam
|Energy Ball
|Shadow Ball
|Milotic (Holds Flame Orb to activate Marvel Scale)
|63
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Mirror Coat
|Recover
|Scald
|Lucario
|63
|Fighting/Steel
|Nasty Plot
|Aura Sphere
|Dragon Pulse
|Flash Cannon
|Garchomp (Holds Yache Berry to weaken Ice attacks)
|66
|Dragon/Ground
|Swords Dance
|Earthquake
|Dragon Claw
|Poison Jab