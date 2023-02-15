If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PlayStation hosting a free multiplayer weekend and God of War Ragnarok trial

The trial is available for PS Plus Premium and Deluxe members

Sony is hosting a Festival of Play for PlayStation Plus members and it kicks off today.

One of the activities Plus members can enjoy in this timeframe is a God of War Ragnarok demo.

From today, if you are a PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe member, you will be able to try the first three hours of the game. Trophies and save progress from the trial will carry over if you decide to purchase the full game.

For those without Plus, this Saturday and Sunday, February 18-19, you can play games with others online for free. This means all PS4 and PS5 games with a multiplayer component can be played without a Plus membership.

There will also be several PlayStation Tournaments during this time, such as FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, and Guilty Gear. You can participate without a PlayStation Plus account and even have a chance at winning a PlayStation Plus membership.

Starting today, PS Plus members can enjoy a Double Discount on select titles, and even enter for a chance to win a Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, Dolby Atmos Soundbar HT-A5000, and a Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.

There are also unique digital collectibles available for Plus members through the PlayStation Stars loyalty program.

Hit up the PlayStation Blog for more information.

