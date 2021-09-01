Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene splits from Krafton, forms new studio to continue working on new IP

Brendan Greene – perhaps better known by his “PlayerUnknown” moniker – is leaving Krafton Game Union to form PlayerUnknown Productions where he will continue working on other projects away from the famous battle royale.

Greene announced Krafton will hold a minority stake in his new Amsterdam-based studio.

Thanks to the successes of PUBG, Krafton is valued at an eye-watering $16.5 billion.

"I'm so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years," said Greene.

"Today, I'm excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I've envisaged for years. Again, I'm thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I'll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date."

PlayerUnknown Productions is an indie studio, and Greene noted that the team is working on systems that will allow them to develop open world projects at a massive scale.

The fact that Greene is moving on from PUBG and its parent company completely shouldn't come as too much of a shock: we heard that he removed himself from the development of the game back in March 2019.

Later that same year, at The Game Awards 2019, Greene and his team teased Prologue, which was described as "is an "exploration into new technologies and gameplay" that would "give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play." It sounds like that same mentality is being applied to whatever Greene is moving on to do next.

This doesn't mean work on PUBG will cease, though: we know that there's a new PUBG games in the works for PC, consoles, and mobile – and there's been chatter around a big new project at PUBG Corp for a while, which some outright referred to as a sequel to PUBG.