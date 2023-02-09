Pikmin 4 release date set for the sweltering month of July

During tonight's Nintendo Direct, a release date was announced for Pikmin 4.

The game is set to release on July 21.

The newest entry in the series asks you to overcome obstacles by guiding pint-sized creatures on a strange planet.

These small, plantlike creatures called Pikin can be grown, plucked, commanded to overpower your enemies. These curious helpers come in different types such as Red Pikmin (fire), and you can use your Pikmin’s miniature might to explore this mysterious planet.

It features Ice Pikmin who can freeze ememies and the environment, a range of new discoveries, and a dog. Oatchi (pronounced oat-chee), is described as a dependable partner who can help with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin throughout your adventure.